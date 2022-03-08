Saoirse Noonan hungry for return after injury setback stalls her England adventure

John Fallon

Like a lot of relationships these days, Saoirse Noonan’s connection to Durham Women’s team began on social media and she’s confident that injury won’t deaden the line.

The 23-year-old Cork native was all set for her debut in the FA Women’s Cup against Blackburn Rovers only for disaster to strike on the training ground 48 hours in advance.

“It was probably the worst time for an injury to happen,” Noonan said of her eventful January. “I had just signed my first professional contract which didn’t take off.

“Ireland had the Pinatar friendly tournament coming up. That would have good chance to get your foot in the door to show the manager Vera Pauw what you’re capable of on the international stage. Other players got loads of minutes in those three matches.

“It definitely wasn’t a nice time for it to happen but that’s life and sport. I want to get back playing and I’m nearly there.” When she does recover from the knee injury, it will be her former club Shelbourne – rather than Durham – who she first lines out for.

Her recovery timeline has her back fully fit towards the end of March, leaving just four weeks until Durham’s final game of the English Championship on May 1.

Noonan’s reverse trip from England to Ireland seems an unorthodox arrangement but the summer season on home soil presents scope to regain her mojo.

“It was only a six-month contract with Durham anyway and I’m still their player – on loan back to Shels,” she explained. “Once I got the result of the scan, it was agreed between Durham and I was no point forcing to get back for the last four matches when I could have a whole summer of football here.

“I will be more or less a free agent again in the summer but I think I will probably go back to Durham. They were very good to me, through their help with the injury. In my head, I want to go there because it is a stepping stone.

“Who doesn’t want to go there to help them get promoted to the Super League? And it is a good stepping-stone, not too much of a leap.”

It won’t be this season that Durham achieve their ambition, for Liverpool – with Noonan’s international team-mates Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, and Megan Campbell flourishing – are 11 points clear of them at the summit with six games remaining.

The former dual star first learnt of Durham’s interest through her Twitter messages – once she got around to reading them. Although she is represented by Quorum Sport – the Irish agency with Dara O’Shea and Zack Elbouzedi – initial contact was made directly. “Durham sent me on a Twitter message ages ago and I never even looked at my messages,” the 22-year-old explained.

“When I did eventually see it, they asked would I be interested in speaking to their general manager. They wanted me to go over for a trial but that was in the middle of last season and college exams.

“We just stayed in contact and then I went over in January. My Shelbourne and Ireland team-mate Jess Ziu is with the same agent and visited a few clubs on trial.

“Durham seemed a good fit and having an Irish player, Naoisha McAloon, at the club definitely helped me. Durham were a competitive Championship side that had finished two seasons ago. Promotion is the aim next season.”

Getting fit and defending a title is the immediate goal. “Everybody knew I was doing rehab but not the background,” she explained of her second coming at Shels. “It was my terms. Even when I rang the Shels manager Noel King about returning, he said ‘what?’ It was a weird one. I was back at square one as such but Shels are a top side and I was glad they wanted me back.

“I was able to do the warm-up in training on Monday night. Getting no reaction was a good sign and it’s just about going through the phases so hopefully I’m back fully training in the next two weeks or so.

“Then it’s about game minutes and building. I can’t give an exact date but I’m on the right track.”