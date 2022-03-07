Marcus Rashford considering future at Manchester United over lack of minutes

Marcus Rashford is considering his future at Man Utd after growing unhappy with his game time under Ralf Rangnick. The forward hopes the situation will improve but is giving serious consideration for the first time to asking for a move from his boyhood club.

Since Rashford played the whole of United’s draw at Newcastle on Dec 27, he has started only two of the team’s 11 Premier League matches. On one occasion was he unavailable because of injury, twice he was an unused substitute and Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City was his sixth appearance from the bench in that period.