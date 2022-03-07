Big questions remain unanswered or unresolved at Man United

The gap in the table is 22 points, the trophy gap is even wider, but what really showed at the Etihad was the chasm that still exists between the two Manchester giants in terms of development and identity.

Ralph Rangnick was brought in as transition manager at United precisely to tackle that problem and it’s hard to make a case that he has made significant progress following a 4-1 derby defeat that showed how far away they are.

There were some positive signs in the first half when United passed the ball creatively, but they effectively gave up in the latter stages when City racked up 92 per cent possession and the character of the visiting team looked shot.

By that stage, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice, the difference in quality was alarming, and it leaves United’s hopes of finishing in the top four in real doubt - especially given the current form of rivals Arsenal.

If this is a good moment to assess Rangnick’s impact on the club since he replaced Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, then he may not like the answers.

His appointment was seen as a coup and there were some positive early signs; but their identity remains as confused and brittle as ever.

The high pressing game we were promised wasn’t in evidence here, the team and formation changes from week to week and almost every other game a new weak link appears from somewhere – as Aaron Wan-Bissaka did today after being targeted by the hosts.

If anyone had to sit down and write a summary of what Manchester United’s style is, what their club ethos is and what the foundation they are building on looks like, it would be a tough job to complete.

Certainly, If Rangnick’s role was to put a template in place for future coaches to follow then he’s a long way from completing that task.

His midweek comments suggesting United get their acquisition strategy to the level of City and Liverpool were poignant; but any fool could have said that three or four years ago. The bottom line is that United have bought some very expensive, high-quality big-name signings over recent years and yet they are still light years behind their noisy neighbours.

Just how appointing an interim manager has pushed them any nearer to a solution is by no means clear, especially when you consider Solskjaer had a good record at the Etihad.

This time the team looked demoralised by the end and there are some big questions that remain unanswered or unresolved.

Are United better with or without Ronaldo? What is their best formation? How can they get the best out of Marcus Rashford? What’s the best role for Paul Pogba – and will he be here next year? How can they improve in the centre of midfield? Will they ever improve their record from set-pieces? Is the defence good enough? Will they ever learn to be more ruthless when they dominate possession? Are they a counter-attacking team or a side that believes in attack, attack, attack?

That’s a long list and the answers won’t be ticked off any time soon.

There are things that Rangnick made progress on. United look increasingly comfortable on the ball – and he is starting to get the best from Jadon Sancho, who scored a wonderful goal against his former employers.

His team selection for the Etihad was also bold and positive, playing Pogba and Fernandes high up, flanked by Elanga and Sancho, and it sent out a signal that United weren’t arriving in east Manchester planning to defend deep and be passive.

But with Ronaldo and Cavani injured that was a formation chosen from necessity rather than invention – and United’s performance level dipped alarmingly after the break.

By that time, they had already conceded two poor goals, both to Kevin de Bruyne, and perhaps the writing was on the wall.

Once City made it 3-1 from Riyad Mahrez, a stunning strike, the gap between the sides was looking wider than ever; summed up by an embarrassing passage in which City fans sang 'Ole' after every pass as the home side toyed with their deflated rivals. So, when the fourth arrived - again from Mahrez - it was no major surprise.

You have to say, the longer this Rangnick rein goes on, the less likely it is he will manage Manchester United next year – so where on earth does that leave the club in the race to edge closer to their rivals?

It won’t get any easier. Next up is Tottenham at home on Saturday, before a Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid – and an April that includes a trip to top-four rivals Arsenal.

Whatever transition Manchester United are undergoing, and whatever change Rangnick is meant to be facilitating, it looks like being a very long journey.