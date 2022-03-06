Roy Keane: Five or six 'shameful' players should never play for Man United again

Roy Keane has slated Manchester United players for 'giving up' in the second half of a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to rivals Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

United were competitive in the opening period, with Jadon Sancho equalising, the Kevin De Bruyne grabbed two goals to leave City 2-1 up at the interval.

But United offered little in the second period, with Riyad Mahrez adding two goals of his own as City coasted home to leave former United captain Keane furious.

Speaking on Sky Sports Keane said: "I think the worst thing you can say about United is they gave up.

"For a player, in a derby, in any game, to give up, is unforgivable.

"The second half, the beauty of top-level sport, there's no hiding place. We saw all the United shortcomings today.

"We’ve all lost football matches but the way that united lost it today. They stopped running, they gave up. There’s players out there putting in performances... Players not running back. That’s what I don't understand. The manager will be criticised and the tactics, but players not running back, when you’re playing for Man United. It’s really unacceptable. They threw the towel in today. Shameful.

"We’ve just seen a reflection of where the team is and the club is. Just so far behind the other times. You still play with your own bit of pride, whatever's going on in the dressing room, and we hear noises all the time.

"Your own bit of pride has to kick in at some stage. There are payers there, we’re watching it, I’m getting really frustrated watching them. I’ve after writing out five or six players, they should never play for Man United again. Just shameful, shameful."

Keane added: "Can’t run back, can’t put your body on the line. Forget the lack of quality, because Man City are excellent, but Man United, subs coming on you hope they’ll have an impact, they're not prepared to run around. Couple of lads in midfield. Wan Bissaka, Fred, Maguire, Rashford came on, I could go on. And City weren’t even at their very best.

"The old saying men v boys, They gave up, shame on them.

"Man United's history has always been built on - of course you need quality players - but you need character, you need personality when you are up against it. As soon as the third goal went in it was game over.

"They threw the towel in. The white flag came up."

"There's something going in the background, with the club, with the team, with the players, there's something really amiss. And there's no hiding place against a really good team."