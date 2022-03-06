De Bruyne underlines gulf in class on Manchester

Premier League: Man City 4 Man United 1

Kevin de Bruyne ensured that Manchester City kept pace ahead of rivals Liverpool in the Premier League title race in a derby victory that underlined the gulf in class between the famous old rivals.

Jadon Sancho briefly gave the Reds hope with a first half equaliser but two goals, and an assist, from De Bruyne were more than sufficient to hand United the second league defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era.

With Riyad Mahrez also helping himself to two goals, the defeat, along with Arsenal’s win earlier in the day, also now leaves United with a mountain to climb if they are to clinch a top-four finish.

It was a breathless start to the 187th Manchester derby as the teams exchanged three goals inside the opening half hour - with De Bruyne helping himself to two of them.

His first, after five minutes, exposed United’s defensive weaknesses as Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva linked well, cutting through the right-side of the Reds’ defence.

Silva picked out the perfect centre for De Bruyne to sweep the ball through the legs of Harry Maguire and past David de Gea for the 50th goal of his Premier League career.

Goal number 51 game after 28 minutes, and after more poor defensive play from Rangnick’s side and Anthony Elanga turning over the ball deep in his own half.

City countered like lightning with Grealish finding Phil Foden whose brilliant flick allowed him a shot which de Gea saved well.

Silva’s follow-up attempt was blocked but Maguire but De Bruyne responded quickly, ahead of Alex Telles, to net the rebound.

But this was far from a procession towards the United goal at this stage, with Ederson having made the first save of the game after eight minutes, blocking a shot from Fred.

And on 22 minutes United claimed an equaliser which, at that point at least, they just about deserved on the balance of play.

United launched a counter-attack of their own, with Paul Pogba’s magnificent pass finding Sancho in space on the left.

England full-back Kyle Walker forced his international team mate onto his right foot, but was then distracted by a runner, allowing Sancho the chance to curl in a superb 18-yard finish., City started the second half pinning United deep in their own half, with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking particularly overwhlemed by events.

Mahrez rushed a pair of long-range attempts while a 62nd minute free-kick from De Bruyne somehow flew through the United wall but was caught by de Gea.

But the Algerian winger was to have his moment in the spotlight with a breathtaking strike for City’s third goal on 68 minutes.

De Bruyne picked him out from a corner, unmarked on the edge of the area, and Mahrez sent a vicious half-volley flying past de Gea, with the help of a slight deflection off Maguire.

Mahrez completed the humiliation on the stroke of full-time when he collected an Ilkay Gundogan pass and lashed in a superb finish - only confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 5, Stones 7, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; De Bruyne 9 (Gundogan 79, 6), Rodri 7, Grealish 8; Mahrez 8, Foden 8, Silva 7. Substitutes (not used) Carson, Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Mbete, McAtee.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 4, Lindelof 5, Maguire 5, Telles 5; McTominay 5, Fred 7; Elanga 5 (Lingard 63, 5), Pogba 6 (Rashford 63, 5), Sancho 7; Fernandes 6. Substitutes (not used) Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Matic, Mejbri.

Referee: M Oliver 7