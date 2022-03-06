'The only negative is the result' - Defeat can't dampen Jesse Marsch's enthusiasm

Premier League

"The only negative," Jesse Marsch concluded after Leeds succumbed to a fifth consecutive defeat in his first match in charge "is the result."

The only negative, Jesse? Not the perilous proximity of the relegation zone?

Not the 14 games and three months without a clean sheet?

Not the failure to emerge with some kind of tangible reward from a contest your team dominated for long spells?

The new Elland Road boss undoubtedly talks a good game, something Marcelo Bielsa and his stubborn reliance on an interpreter could never be accused of. However, the positivity overload in the wake of a seventh match without a victory was a little hard to stomach in this most result-driven of businesses.

Dismissing the final outcome almost as an irrelevance is a dangerous path to take and clearly destined to fail as a long-term strategy. It's rather like reflecting that the only negative of the Titanic's maiden voyage was hitting the iceberg.

In mitigation, just four days' work on the training ground with his newly-inherited squad resulted in a far more solid-looking outfit than the one whose inability to defend had seen Bielsa's rollercoaster reign kick the bucket.

Marsch coaxed a resilient display from his charges, who simply found Kasper Schmeichel in unbeatable form. When the opposition goalkeeper is named man of the match, you must at least be doing a few things right.

A new-found defensive stability had Leeds daring to dream of a first shut-out since the end of November, but those hopes were brought to an abrupt halt just after the hour.

Luke Ayling is clearly a quick learner, and was right on-message with the Marsch-mantra, insisting Leeds couldn't get 'bogged down' with the result. It's funny how teams on lengthy unbeaten runs never seem to concur with such a laissez-faire attitude towards the cold, hard facts. It's more of a loser's mentality.

"There's a lot we've had to change in four days and we've shown how we plan to move forward," the defender said. "The new manager wants to change certain things and it felt like we were tighter and weren't so stretched out. Now we've got to start winning some games."

Ayling concurred with his new boss that had Leeds claimed the contest's first goal they would have gone on to end a winless run which stretches back to mid-January. Unfortunately for them, they didn't.

Harvey Barnes did, scoring for the fourth consecutive match against his favourite opponents after exchanging passes with Kelechi Iheanacho to slot the ball beyond the reach of Illan Meslier, punishing Leeds' inability to exploit their dominance in the run-up to the winger's eighth goal of the season.

Leicester far from impressed in securing back-to-back Premier League victories with clean sheets, and that must be a significant concern for the positivity propaganda peddled by the visitors' new broom.

"What a great first step," Marsch enthused. "A big step in the right direction." Both statements delivered without apparent reference to the scoreline. Another step in the right direction was the return to the squad of Patrick Bamford, who has played 22 minutes since September due to injury.

It will take the forward time to get back up to speed but his presence should help to provide the goals required to stay up if Marsch can back his words with deeds to ensure leaky Leeds quickly becomes a thing of the past.

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Schmeichel 9; Choudhury, 6 (Lookman 61, 5) Amartey 6, Soyuncu 6, Thomas 7; Tielemans 6, Ndidi 6 (Mendy 76, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 7; Albrighton 7, Vardy 6 (Iheanacho 61, 7), Barnes 8.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Dallas 5, Ayling 5, Struijk 5, Firpo 5; Klich 6 (Forshaw 70, 4), Koch 6, Raphinha 6; Rodrigo 6 (Gelhardt 63, 6), Harrison 4 (Roberts 76, 4), James 5.

Referee: David Coote 7