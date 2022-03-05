Cork City look to get back to winning ways at Longford 

Richie Holland has been entrusted with the City reins for the time being while Colin Healy is on temporary leave
Richie Holland has been entrusted with the City reins for the time being while Colin Healy is on temporary leave for personal reasons.

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
John Fallon

Cork City will be facing a fresh Longford Town side when they aim to get back to winning ways at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening (7.30pm).

The Rebels lost early ground in the First Division promotion race last week by losing to Galway United, seven days on from sweeping past Bray Wanderers 6-0. This meeting, by contrast, will be Longford’s first outing of the campaign as their opener against Cobh fell victim to a frozen pitch and they were idle team of the nine during last week’s series.

Richie Holland has been entrusted with the City reins for the time being while Colin Healy is on temporary leave for personal reasons and believes the core of players new manager Gary Cronin retained from last season’s squad that were relegated will ensure they are in the promotion frame.

"Longford are a very experienced side,” said Holland. “Gary has brought in some good players, and they also have players with plenty of Premier Division experience. We're concentrating on ourselves, and we know we need to bounce back from last Friday night."

Dylan McGlade has been added to Cork’s injury list after hobbling off last week with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at the Showgrounds brings together two of the best teams in the country (7.45pm).

Dundalk’s revamped side followed up a pair of 2-2 draws against Derry City and Bohemians by powering past Finn Harps 3-0 on Monday. Steven Bradley, on loan from Hibs, has grabbed four goals.

"If Steven drops off it from an application and mentality standpoint, then he won't be able to bring that ability out and show people and he knows that," warned his boss Stephen O’Donnell.

Sligo, on the back of holding fancied Derry City to a draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Monday, will give midfielder Greg Bolger a fitness test on his ankle knock.

“Dundalk will be one of the teams competing for the top four just like the first two teams we’ve played. They’ve got a strong squad and it doesn’t surprise me that they’ve made a good start.”

