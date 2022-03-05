There's nothing non-league about some of this footy scran

1) This creation is from Merthyr Town FC. It contains two sausages, chips, and curry sauce, all placed inside a cob. The price for this is £4.50.

THIS is where Footy Scran started. Totally unique, it looks good, and so many great flavours in one. How do you eat it? Do you eat the filling first then the cob or do you try and eat it like a sandwich? Your choice. Some argued it should be gravy rather than curry sauce. But wouldn't that make the bread soggier? The price is worth it. The meal is filling and would warm you up. And you can't complain about the portion sizes! If you are not a meat-eater, pork eater or just not a fan of sausages, you can have the chips and curry sauce in the cob for £3.50. This one is on our bucket list to try for sure!

2) Pulled pork loaded chips from Hull City. £4.50.

Do we need to say much? Do we need to say anything at all? The picture itself has you drooling! This is the most liked tweet on Footy Scran. From the food itself with the marble look from the cheese to the foods packaging – the presentation is immaculate and distinctive. You know it's Hull City as soon as you lay your eyes on it. We believe it is important for a Championship side to provide delicious food on a grand scale. We think the price is right! The portion size is generous. Hull City have a great range of food and the quality is consistent. Examples are pulled pork burgers, peri fries and a variety of chicken meals. They hit the top corner. If you had any doubt, even the Americans who caught glimpse of this says it is good scran!

3) Avro FC's with their steak with salt ‘n’ pepper chips. £5.

Yes, you read that right. £5 for this steak and seasoned chips. That is a bargain in our eyes and that of our followers - one even said he was going to take his other half there for date night! This scran is from Macies at Avro; possibly one, if not the, best non-league food sellers. They have a huge variety of food, always cooked fresh, including burgers, wraps and wings. The food is cooked to perfection. The steak looks succulent, and the chips look like they have just this minute been done. Maybe some sauce could have been added but the steak is tasty and may not need it! Only one way to find out… They are currently running a giveaway on their Twitter page giving the chance for someone to win 4 VIP tickets and meals.

4) Beefy double cheese bacon burger at Hampton and Richmond Borough FC. Price £6.

The endless debate on who has the best footy scran is done and dusted in favour of the non-league if this photo is a reliable witness! Followers and non-followers were calling for Hampton and Richmond Borough to be promoted straight through to the Premier League purely for the burger on its own. It's bulging with filling and flavour. This isn’t your bog-standard footy burger where you get little to no cheese and a measly patty. The bacon looks smokey, with plenty of melted cheese stacked on top of two patties. To us, it is 100% worth the £6 they charge – you should see the other prices we have seen! We would recommend that they look into making the burger into a meal with chips for an extra fee of £1 or £2. If the burger is that good, we know the chips will be able to match the reputation and everyone will be happy to pay that little extra!

5) Breakfast wrap – filled with two sausages, bacon, egg, hash brown and cheese - cost £3.50 at Redditch Borough FC.

This is one of the most liked and talked about posts on Footy Scran. What is there not to love about it? An English breakfast in a wrap. Early morning games, midday games, suitable for any time. This sticks out to us as I have not seen scran like this anywhere else from clubs, so it makes it unique to Redditch Borough FC. Now the price… what's not to love? It is such good value for money. You really cannot beat it. The bacon looks cooked to perfection, the egg is exactly how we like it, hash browns are our favourite and adding cheese? We would never say no. The club’s whole menu is reasonably priced and is such great value to customers. There was nothing but praise in the replies about this wrap and its price and we know exactly why.

As Redditch Borough FC are a small club it is nice to see so many people supporting them, helping them with the extra exposure but also the people supporting them by going and buying their quality scran.

6) Giant Yorkshire pudding filled with chicken, vegetables, and gravy. Costs £5 at Manchester City Women.

Unfortunately, we think there should be more gravy but that’s just us! This a great idea and we are huge fans. Who doesn't like a Sunday roast? So why not have it at the football?! We haven't seen anything like this at a football game before so it is a unique scran to have. As much as we like it and think it looks tasty, there are split views. Some questioning is it proper footy scran? Like it's a proper meal! Others saying, they wish they had it at the Etihad too! We wish there was one within walking distance! The chicken does not look dry one bit, the potatoes are seasoned well and are of good size, the carrots look rustic and adds character and not to forget the star of the show, the giant Yorkshire pudding cooked to perfection. Great to see some top Footy Scran sold at a women’s football club!

7) South Shields FC with their Wigan kebab with mushy peas. £3.50.

This scran is a pie placed inside a cob with a spread of mushy peas. We had never seen anything like it before. It is unique to the north and we think it is incredible. I love a pie; I love a cob so why wouldn’t we like them together? The peas add additional moisture, not just relying on the filling of the pie. Opinion is divided on the Wigan kebab - but the price is good and represents good value, surely?

8) Norwich City's box full of flavours, selling at £8.75. Contains nachos covered in chilli beef and guacamole with halloumi sticks.

Even though it is at Norwich City, it is served and sold from a private food stall called Fat Teds Streat Food and don’t they do a brilliant job. This scran is pleasing on the eye and the presentation is fantastic - added with the quality, it made us think the price is worth it. Even though 69% of people who took our poll said the price was worth it, there was still 31% who do not think it is – someone even referred to them as just Doritos. We enjoy nachos and chilli beef together so this one would not go amiss. Norwich City has a good range of food, not surprising given Delia's involvement. We reverted to the question, ‘Is this really footy scran?’. Variety is the spice so make your own minds up.

9) Spicy wings sold by WhiteHawk FC. They are sold £2.50 for 5.

KFC, eat your heart out - WhiteHawk FC wings are about! The reason these caught our eye is they're different. It is not very often you see five wings being sold at a football match. However, it is a great match snack! The batter on these wings looks so crispy just the way we believe they should be. The sauce generated a bit of debate. We think the spread of sauce is fantastic; not too little, not too much and making sure there is a bit of sauce on every wing. On the other hand, a few believed it wasn’t up to the taste test - one calling the sauce spread dire! One thing we can all agree on though is the value of the wings… Five wings for £2.50? Bargain. They are usually eight for £4.50 which is still an incredible price and one we cannot argue with! Does non-league remain top for the best footy scran? Seems so.

10) This is Halesowen town’s chips and curry sauce with a samosa. £3.50.

This is a crowd-pleaser, and we were certainly pleased with this one! Being a loyal fan, you will be standing out watching your favourite team in any weather condition. We believe that this will be a great winter warmer – even to hold to warm your hands up. Halesowen town did not hold back on the amount they give you! They have been generous with both the amount of chips and the amount of curry sauce. Anyone else like their curry sauce with chips? Or is that just us?

Even though chips and curry sauce are a common thing, we don’t think you would have had a samosa added to it before! It is something different and we love different. We even think samosas may be the most underrated footy scran. If all clubs were to sell them, we know we would be buying a bunch!

Once again, the price of this footy scran is great! £3.50 for all of this. It is just the right amount to make you comfortably full and would definitely not be a waste of money. Do you think more clubs should introduce samosas as footy scran?