Burke hoping that Cork City can develop the consistency they crave

Danielle Burke grew accustomed to taking on a leadership role in Cork City women’s team from her teens.

On Saturday afternoon, though only 22, the defender will kick off her sixth season in the Women’s National League, when Galway visit Turner’s Cross.

At the same juncture last year, Cork were aiming to build on a fifth-place finish and a run to the FAI Cup final but it proved a season to forget.

Eight winless games in and their manager Rónán Collins quit. Only Treaty United separated them from the bottom spot in the table by the campaign's end.

Passage native Burke has experienced similar erratic times. Her first season concluded with a hop up the Aviva Stadium steps to receive her FAI Cup winners’ medal, a breakthrough for the club that wasn’t capitalised on.

Player retention has hampered the WNL, as a whole, over its decade of existence but has been particularly acute for Cork. The better a gem performs, the more likely they’ll migrate, perpetuating the rebuilding cycle. American colleges have been the main beneficiaries.

Where Cork have profited is through the annual influx of talent into the county primarily for college purposes, providing an outlet to combine their footballing interests.

Burke is nearing the end of her studies in marketing at Cork Institute of Technology and plans on sticking around to extend her loyal service to City. That’s as much exemplified by her nurturing of younger teammates as her displays on the pitch.

“I felt like a senior player at 17,” she jokes about her maternal instincts.

“We were all frustrated at how last season went but it didn’t show our full potential.

“Other senior players and I have to ensure the newcomers know what their roles are.

“Having such a young team for a long time, players are tempted by America. It’s difficult to develop consistency when your team is constantly changing. That has counted against us.”

Cork are also competing in a changing marketplace for players. The majority of the 10 clubs have introduced some form of payment, ranging across expenses, allowances and wages. Cork have yet to keep pace and, while Burke insists it's not an issue for the current squad, the lure from elsewhere is natural for in-demand players.

"That’s not something that we have yet,” she notes. “It might be introduced during this season but we haven’t heard anything about it ourselves. There’s probably talks behind closed doors but that’s not in our control.

“I don’t think money comes into it for our squad because they’re so young and most are living at home or in college in Cork.

“But when you hear of players getting offered wages and expenses at other clubs, that’s a huge incentive. If the incentive is there, players will leave.”

On the upside, the former U19 international stresses, players have access to top-class facilities and coaching expertise. Niall Connolly’s arrival from Treaty as Paul Farrell’s assistant has been invaluable.

Then there’s the fillip of their Turner’s Cross base. Amid last season’s darkness, some light was projected by City pulling in the record attendance – 1,007 – for a WNL game. That win over Treaty was just their fourth across the 24-match campaign.

"The facilities have improved year on year. There’s more staff and we have access to the gym. Playing at Turner’s Cross gives us a great platform. The team has been up and down over my time at Cork but if we can put some consistency together, we’re capable of getting back into the top four.”

WNL fixtures (Sat, March 5): Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park (2pm); DLR Waves v Treaty United, UCD Bowl (4pm); Cork City v Galway WFC, Turner's Cross (5pm); Peamount United v Sligo Rovers, PRL Park (5pm); Athlone Town v Wexford Youths, Athlone Town Stadium (7pm).