Frank Lampard focused on football as Everton sponsor Alisher Usmanov sanctioned

Frank Lampard, pictured, insists his work is unaffected by the sanctioning of Alisher Usmanov (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 14:58
Carl Markham

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the sanctioning of one of the club’s main sponsors Alisher Usmanov has not impacted on his work at all.

On Thursday the owner of USM, which sponsors the Finch Farm training complex, was the latest Russian billionaire to have restrictive measures imposed in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The club had already announced earlier in the week they had suspended all dealings with Usmanov’s companies – MegaFon had a deal at Goodison Park while smartphone company Yota was the women’s team’s shirt sponsor.

“I haven’t any conversations on that and it hasn’t impacted on my side at all,” said Lampard.

USM has also paid £30million for first option on bidding for naming rights for the new ground currently being constructed at Bramley Moore Dock and Lampard was asked whether there were any worries about the future of that project.

“I don’t have concerns and by that I mean I don’t have enough information to comment on the stadium,” he said. “My focus has to be on the pitch and the job I’m here to do.”

Lampard is hopeful of having Dominic Calvert-Lewin back for Monday’s trip to Tottenham after the striker missed the last two matches with a groin problem.

Forward Demarai Gray should be available after he sat out Thursday’s FA Cup win over non-league Boreham Wood with a fever. Midfielder Andre Gomes is back after a thigh problem but centre-back Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.

