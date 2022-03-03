James McClean makes 'no apologies' for self-defence red card

REPUBLIC of Ireland international winger James McClean has defended himself after his red card in Wigan's 2-0 win against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

McClean got his marching orders in stoppage time at the end of the game following a brawl with Fleetwood's Joe Garner who was also dismissed.

But McClean has accused former Wigan striker Garner of trying to punch him.

"On the red card incident, first off I am gutted that I possibly have to serve a three-match ban and not be able to help the team,” said McClean writing on Instagram.

"But it's simple, if anyone on a football pitch, or off it, throws kicks, heads and punches at me (he tried all three) then I will defend myself and I make no apologies for that."

McClean and Garner both face automatic three-match bans and Wigan boss Leam Richardson said: "I've worked with James McClean for a period of time now, and he's been an absolute pleasure to work with.

"That's all I can say, his will to win is there for all to see.

"Knowing him, leaving the pitch like that, there'll be nobody more disappointed than he is.

"In training, every day, he's the first one in, and he's the last one out, pushing himself to be the best he can be.

"He looks after himself, he lives for football, he lives to win, and he loves playing for this club.

"I always take people as I find them. And over the course of 30-plus games under me, he's been an absolute pleasure to work with.”

As for the red card incident, Richardson added: "I think it's two senior players, and I've worked with them both, who each have that will to win and that fight in them.

"It looked like a bit of a clash, a bit of handbags, but if the referee's seen something, they should know better."