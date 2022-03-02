Takumi Minamino double sees Liverpool to cup quarter-finals as quadruple dream alive

Liverpool 2 Norwich 1

Richard Tanner

Takumi Minamino kept Liverpool on course for an unprecedented ‘quadruple’ at Anfield.

The Japan international scored two first-half goals to ease Jurgen Klopp’s team past Norwich and into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool eased their foot off the pedal in the second half and Lukas Rupp gave the Canaries hope of forcing extra-time with a fine goal.

And they were denied a shock equaliser when substitute Jonathan Rowe‘s powerful angled drive was saved by Alisson.

But Liverpool survived the late scares to see the game out and reach the last eight with their fourth victory over Norwich this season.

Minamino was one of 10 changes Klopp made after the physically and mentally draining League Cup final victory over Chelsea on Sunday - with skipper Jordan Henderson the only survivor from the Wembley starting line-up.

Liverpool’s dominant performance underlined the strength of their squad to take on the challenge of becoming the first English team to win four major trophies in a single season - something Klopp thinks is too “crazy” to seriously consider.

Despite their manager’s reservations, Liverpool certainly have the momentum - this was their 11th consecutive win in all competitions - and are playing with confidence and belief, whatever team Klopp sends out.

Norwich made seven changes themselves with Dean Jones having one eye on their relegation ‘cup final’ against fellow strugglers Brentford on Saturday.

They battled well and finished the game strongly but Liverpool really didn’t have to get out of second gear to secure the victory and had only themselves to blame for not killing off their bottom of the table opponents earlier.

Curtis Jones went close to giving Liverpool an early lead when he cut in past two defenders and his curling shot clipped the top of the bar.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson were both off targets with long-range shots while Teemu Pukki gave the home side a momentary scare when the ball broke to him in the penalty area but dragged his shot across the face of the goal.

But Liverpool got the reward for their early pressure when Minamino gave them the lead after 28 minutes. Norwich failed to clear Kostas Tsimikas’s cross and Divock Origi had time to turn and lay the ball off to Minamino who took a touch before firing past Tim Krul.

Minamino added his second after 39 minutes when he struck a thunderous shot in off the near post after Ben Gibson had headed out Tsimikas’ corner.

Liverpool maintained their pressure at the start of the second half when Diogo Jota went close.

Norwich sub Josh Sargent had a great chance to put his side back in the game moments after coming on but sent a header wide when unmarked and in space.

Rupp did just that after 76 minutes beating Alison with a shot from 25 yards after Sargent had put him through.

Rowe’s shot continued Liverpool’s late anxiety and in the end the home side were relieved to hear the final whistle.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alison 6; Milner 7, Konate 6, Gomez 6, Tsimikas 7; Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Henderson 7 (Morton 60, 6), Jones 8 ( Elliott 46, 7); Minamino 8, Origi 6 (Mane 83, 5), Jota 6 (Diaz 83, 5).

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul 6; Byram 6, Zimmerman 6, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 6; Rupp 6 (McLean 80, 5) Normann 5 (Gilmore 61, 5), Lees-Melou 6; Plachrta 5 (Sargent 46, 5), Pukki 5 ((Rowe61, 6) Rashica 6 (Dowell 61, 5)

Referee: M. Atkinson.