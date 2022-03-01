Ireland seniors, not England, focusing minds of Richie Murphy's U20 squad

Ireland will face another tough challenge in their bid for an Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam when they travel to England next week but head coach Richie Murphy is more concerned about his players getting even with Andy Farrell’s senior squad when they train together again this Friday.

Murphy’s U20s made it three wins from three in 2022 on Friday night with a 39-12 victory over Italy in Cork with captain Reuben Crothers one of five try scorers alongside wings Chay Mullins and Fionn Gibbons, scrum-half Michael Devine and back-row replacement Lorcan McLoughlin helping Ireland to a bonus point that puts them three points clear at the top of the table with two matches remaining.

An away victory over defending champions England a week next Saturday would leave them needing to beat Scotland back at Musgrave Park eight days later to complete the Slam but Murphy said no-one in the camp was getting too carried away and he has already focused minds on this Friday’s training session with the senior squad.

“We’ll deal with England, obviously it’s going to be very tough over there but we’ll build,” the head coach said. “We’ve a training session next Thursday, we’re training against the seniors on Friday and we owe them one from last week because they tore us apart so we’ll try and get ready for that and then we’ll go into England the following week.”

Though the scoreline was emphatic and aided by the visitors high penalty count and three yellow cards, Ireland were made to work hard for their win before four second-half tries between 57 and 77 minutes put a gloss on their efforts against an Italian side that had beaten the English in round two in Treviso and edged out the Irish in a friendly at UCD in December.

“We’ve been really good at going game to game and focusing on what the task was on that particular day. So on the training days they’ve been really good, turning up, good attitude, high work rate and they’re enjoying themselves which is a really important part.

“We’ve had a few bits of craic with them and they’re a good bunch and once you start winning they’ve become very tight and that’s what we’re seeing at the moment. If you’d have seen those guys 10 weeks ago when we played Italy the last time… how the team has come on since that point is massive. What we’re starting to get now is more leadership coming from within the team, questions about how we want to play, coming up with some solutions and suggestions in relation to the teams that we’re playing against. So the last thing we talked about was go away now and have a look at England and come back in with your opinion and we’ll see where we go from there.”