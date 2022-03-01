Athlone Town show their support for Ukraine

Athlone Town will donate the proceeds of the club's Women's National League opener against Wexford to the Irish Red Cross's Ukraine Appeal.

The club also asked anyone attending the game 'to wear, wave or brandish the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.'

Athlone Town AFC Media Officer Aodhan Ó Faolain hopes that their action can "help in this small way as an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

"Athlone Town AFC has decided to voice the club's strong and unequivocal support for the victims of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"To help aid the millions of innocent people who have been horrendously affected by the conflict, the club will donate the proceeds of next Saturday's Women's National League opener against Wexford to the Irish Red Cross's Ukraine Appeal.

"Our club, like many others in Ireland, has made the decision to help in this small way as an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. who are the victims of an immoral, illegal, and unprovoked attack against their nation.

"The game kicks off at 7pm Saturday, March 5th, 2022. We would encourage everyone who can to come along to the game at Athlone Town Stadium to support this worthy cause, and the two teams involved in the tie.

We would especially welcome anyone from the Ukraine and other neighbouring countries affected by this dire situation, living in the Athlone area to attend the fixture.

"We would also encourage fans at the game, irrespective of which of the two teams involved in the match they support, to wear, wave or brandish the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.

"Its' a small gesture in the overall scheme of things, but the club has decided to do what it can in support of the many persons who have been either injured, or forced to flee their homes, as well as the families of those killed, due to the violence visited on them over the last number of days.

"For those of you who cannot make the game we would urge you to donate to this worthy cause via https://www.redcross.ie/latest-appeals/ukraine-crisis-appeal/