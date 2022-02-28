Stephen Mallon blasts Bohs past St Pat’s in Dublin derby

Bohs gain some revenge for last season's cup final defeat
Stephen Mallon blasts Bohs past St Pat’s in Dublin derby

Bohemians' Stephen Mallon celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 22:40
Darryl Geraghty

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemian FC  1 St Patricks Athletic 0 

Bohs went someway in avenging last season's FAI Cup final defeat with a well-earned three points at home to St Patrick's Athletic in front of a bumper crowd at Dalymount Park.

Stephen Mallon’s brilliantly taken second-half goal was enough to earn all three points in another high quality, and at times, fiesty affair.

The visitors who thought they made the dream start when Tunde Owalabi smashed home with just three minutes played, only to see the assistant's flag raised.

The game was played at blistering pace with Kris Twardek a constant threat down the right wing, and had a snap shot at the near post well saved just moments later.

Saints keeper Joseph Anang was called into action on a couple of occasions saving smartly from skipper Tyreke Wilson’s curled free kick and denying Stephen Mallon at point-blank range.

Anang, again, showed incredible reflexes to save a deflected Twardek cross from the right to ensure both teams went level at the break.

Bohs broke the deadlock just four minutes into the second half, and a nice finish it was too. Wing-wizard Mallon showed excellent close control and strength to hold off Jack Scott, who initially misjudged a high ball, and Mallon hammered home with his left from just inside the area.

As the half wore on, the Saints dominated possession, introducing both Darragh Burns and Billy King from the bench in search of an equaliser but were met with a strong Bohs rearguard.

The home side held firm for a hard fought and deserved three points, making it four points from a possible six in their opening two games and inflicting the second defeat in quick succession for a very frustrated St. Pat’s side.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Rory Feely, Grant Horton, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy, Jordan Doherty (Ciaran Kelly, 88’), Kris Twardek, Ali Coote (Ryan Cassidy,79’), Stephen Mallon (Jordan Flores, 61’) Promise Omochere Subs not used: Tadhg Ryan, Max Murphy, Conor Levingston, JJ McKiernan, Sam Packham, Jamie Mullins 

St Patrick's Athletic: Joseph Anang, Jack Scott (James Abankwah,76’) Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Jamie Lennon (Adam O’Reilly, 76’), Chris Forrester, Eoin Doyle, Jason McClelland (Billy King, 66’) Mark Doyle, Anto Breslin, Tunde Owolabi (Darragh Burns, 56’) Subs not used: Josh Keeley, Ian Bermingham, Ben McCormack, Sam Curtis, Adam Murphy.

Referee: Neil Doyle

More in this section

TSG Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Jesse Marsch confirmed as new Leeds United head coach
Fifa and Uefa confirm suspension of Russia from competition Fifa and Uefa confirm suspension of Russia from competition
Brandon Kavanagh reacts to a missed chance 28/2/2022 Derry denied by Ed McGinty heroics 
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal announce record losses of €120million

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up