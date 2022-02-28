Stephen Mallon blasts Bohs past St Pat’s in Dublin derby

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemian FC 1 St Patricks Athletic 0

Bohs went someway in avenging last season's FAI Cup final defeat with a well-earned three points at home to St Patrick's Athletic in front of a bumper crowd at Dalymount Park.

Stephen Mallon’s brilliantly taken second-half goal was enough to earn all three points in another high quality, and at times, fiesty affair.

The visitors who thought they made the dream start when Tunde Owalabi smashed home with just three minutes played, only to see the assistant's flag raised.

The game was played at blistering pace with Kris Twardek a constant threat down the right wing, and had a snap shot at the near post well saved just moments later.

Saints keeper Joseph Anang was called into action on a couple of occasions saving smartly from skipper Tyreke Wilson’s curled free kick and denying Stephen Mallon at point-blank range.

Anang, again, showed incredible reflexes to save a deflected Twardek cross from the right to ensure both teams went level at the break.

Bohs broke the deadlock just four minutes into the second half, and a nice finish it was too. Wing-wizard Mallon showed excellent close control and strength to hold off Jack Scott, who initially misjudged a high ball, and Mallon hammered home with his left from just inside the area.

As the half wore on, the Saints dominated possession, introducing both Darragh Burns and Billy King from the bench in search of an equaliser but were met with a strong Bohs rearguard.

The home side held firm for a hard fought and deserved three points, making it four points from a possible six in their opening two games and inflicting the second defeat in quick succession for a very frustrated St. Pat’s side.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Rory Feely, Grant Horton, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy, Jordan Doherty (Ciaran Kelly, 88’), Kris Twardek, Ali Coote (Ryan Cassidy,79’), Stephen Mallon (Jordan Flores, 61’) Promise Omochere Subs not used: Tadhg Ryan, Max Murphy, Conor Levingston, JJ McKiernan, Sam Packham, Jamie Mullins

St Patrick's Athletic: Joseph Anang, Jack Scott (James Abankwah,76’) Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Jamie Lennon (Adam O’Reilly, 76’), Chris Forrester, Eoin Doyle, Jason McClelland (Billy King, 66’) Mark Doyle, Anto Breslin, Tunde Owolabi (Darragh Burns, 56’) Subs not used: Josh Keeley, Ian Bermingham, Ben McCormack, Sam Curtis, Adam Murphy.

Referee: Neil Doyle