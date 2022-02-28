Fifa and Uefa confirm suspension of Russia from competition

Russia have been suspended from all FIFA and UEFA competitions, the governing bodies have confirmed.

The European and world governing bodies announced in a joint statement "that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice".

The joint statement read: "Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

Uefa has also ended its partnership with Gazprom, the Russian majority state-owned energy corporation.

A statement read: "Uefa has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the Uefa Champions League, Uefa national team competitions and Uefa Euro 2024."

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, FIFA said on Sunday that Russia must play international matches in neutral countries without supporters, flags and anthems.

With World Cup play-offs on the horizon the decision was met with criticism, with the Polish FA - due to meet Russia on March 24 - saying it will not fulfil the fixture, calling the move "unacceptable". 

The UK shadow culture secretary has called for Russia to be excluded from every sporting and cultural event.

Lucy Powell MP wrote on Twitter: "I'm calling for full exclusion & boycott of Russia from all international sporting and cultural events from World Cup football to Women's Euro finals, to chess and touring state Ballet. Putin needs to feel like the pariah he now is."

<p>FIFA is expected to suspend the Russian football federation over the invasion of Ukraine (Martyn Ziegler/PA)</p>

Russia set to be expelled from World Cup over invasion of Ukraine

