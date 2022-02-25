Heroic Healy defies frustrated Harps

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: UCD 0 Finn Harps 0

Lorcan Healy produced a string of quality saves to earn newly promoted UCD their first point of the season as frustrated Finn Harps had to settle for a share of the spoils at the UCD Bowl.

Despite six new signings and it being their opening game of the season due to last week’s postponement, Harps looked a cohesive unit and should have trooped off a couple of goals to the good at the interval.

Chief among manager Ollie Horgan’s newcomers were international imports, Spanish defender José Carrillo, Croatian striker Filip Mihaljević and French born midfielder Élie N’Zeyi.

UCD gave a debut to 18-year-old right-back John Ryan, one of five teenagers in a side with an average age of 20.

And though College tried to play they struggled to create much in the final third.

The far more experienced Harps’ direct approach brought the first real chance of the game on 22 minutes.

Barry McNamee’s cross from the left was laid off by Mihaljević for ex-Student Yoyo Mahdy whose drive was brilliantly turned round a post by Healy.

Healy had to be there again on 36 minutes with another telling stop. Ryan and 17-year-old Eric Yoro got their wires crossed to gift McNamee a run on goal with Healy saving with his feet.

The UCD keeper continued to keep his side in the game from the restart, saving superbly from Mihaljević who met Regan Donelon’s cross.

Healy was worked yet again on 55 minutes, tipping another Mihaljević header out for a corner from Ryan Connolly’s set-piece.

It was the 58th minute before UCD finally threatened.

Sean Brennan found Evan Caffrey’s run into space in behind. And though the midfielder cleverly lobbed keeper Mark McGinley he saw his effort bounce over off the crossbar.

UCD: Healy; Ryan, Yoro, Todd, Norris; Keaney; Kerrigan, Brennan, Caffrey, Duffy (Dignam, 58); Whelan.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Webster, Carrillo, Donelon (Tourish, 82); Hery (Rainey, 65), Connolly, N’Zeyi, B. McNamee; Mihaljević (McWoody, 78), Mahdy.

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).