We must show backers value of underage structure, says FAI Academy chief

Properly funding set-ups that cater for U14, U15, U17 and U17 teams, will require significant finances at a time the FAI is carrying €65m debt.
23 February 2022; The EA SPORTS National Underage Leagues 2022 season launch took place today at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. The new season is set to start on the week ending Sunday, March 6. Pictured are, from left, Craig Sexton, head of academy, Bohemians, Liam Kearney, head of academy, Cork City, Mark Scanlon, League of Ireland director, Conor O'Grady, head of academy, Sligo Rovers, and Isabelle Connolly, Bray Wanderers under-17 coach. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 08:40
John Fallon

FAI Academy chief Will Clarke admits it will be at least 2023 before League of Ireland clubs can realistically expect financial support from the Government.

The 19 senior national clubs, plus five others accredited licenses, have been entrusted with the responsibility of developing the next generation of talent, but the area remains chronically underfunded.

Just six League of Ireland clubs employ full-time Academy directors, a deficiency the FAI has highlighted in its recently-published strategy.

Bolstering those resources, and properly funding set-ups that cater for U14, U15, U17 and U17 teams, will require significant finances at a time the FAI is carrying €65m debt.

Clarke, appointed 12 months ago to coordinate the Academy structure, realises it requires external intervention for clubs. Clubs receive a measly €10,500 each from the association per year.

But he's not even got to the stage of presenting his sales pitch to potential bankrollers.

“We have to show that youth development pays and incentivise that,” stresses Clarke, just a fortnight before the EA Sports underage leagues kick off.

“Creating an industry is a key part of the strategy. There’s lot of areas we have to look at but ultimately we need to have more full-time staff working at Academy level in this country. That’s the long-term objective.

"It’s something we certainly want to do by sitting down with the key partners. That’s not just the Government but sponsors and clubs themselves.

“The strategy is about going to the Government with our vision, saying we need help and support with this.

“Phase One was devising the strategy and getting it out there publicly. Phase Two is about coming up with a plan of getting support, be it from the Government or other agencies. That’s where we’re at.

“I wouldn’t envisage anything in place for this season, to be honest.” 

All of the underage leagues, bar one, kick off on March 5/6. The decision by the FAI to delay the U14 season until July to facilitate completion of the grassroots season hasn’t worked for either the schoolboy or national league faction.

“We’re setting up a working group from the various strands but ultimately we have to stop putting people into different boxes,” added Clarke, himself recruited from schoolboy club St Joseph’s Boys.

“These are football issues and we will address them with football solutions. We have to get away from the us and them mentality and to be fair to people in the SFAI, there’s been really good dialogue between the FAI and SFAI.

“Things won’t be perfect overnight, but the more dialogue and consultation we have, I think we will iron out any problems that exist. We want schoolboy football and LOI underage football to complement each other and dovetail a little better. The past is the past, we are hopeful for the future.”

Meanwhile, a survey has shown that defenders are more likely to be blooded in the League of Ireland’s First Division than top flight.

Clarke’s study was based upon graduates from the Under-19s who were born in 2000 - that’s 21 or younger. From their findings, 21% of the Under-21 players were in defensive positions, as opposed to 79% deployed in attacking areas. There was a marked contrast in the First Division. Defenders accounted for 41%, with 59% attacking.

“Defensive players are less likely to get opportunities at first-team level in the Premier Division,” said Clarke. “We have to look at the data and make sure we can help players do a better job. We can't have academies operating in isolation.

“Ultimately they are there to develop players.

“Every club is different and has different expectations and it can be more difficult for some clubs to give opportunities to the best young players than other clubs.

“We would have looked at all of the minutes of all of the players who were born in 2000 and younger last season; we'd have the minutes for each club and a breakdown for what positions are getting opportunities.”

