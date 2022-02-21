Premier League to continue with Covid-19 testing after restrictions are lifted

Premier League to continue with Covid-19 testing after restrictions are lifted
The Premier League will continue its Covid-19 testing programme (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 19:00
James Whelan

The Premier League will continue with its Covid-19 testing programme despite restrictions being lifted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all coronavirus laws in England, including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate, will end on Thursday before free universal testing is scrapped in April.

But the PA news agency understands the Premier League will maintain its current testing programme in the short-term, with a view to eventually easing out of the restrictions.

Earlier on Monday the league announced nine new positive results from last week’s testing.

A league statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 14 February and Sunday 20 February, 2,958 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were nine new positive tests.”

Lateral flow testing for players and key club staff reverted to twice weekly, bringing the number of tests conducted down from over 6,000 per week recently – excluding the league’s winter break – to less than half that number.

The nine new cases is the first single-figure tally of positives since the week beginning November 22.

More in this section

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League Romelu Lukaku woes no laughing matter, insists Thomas Tuchel
Ellen Molloy 19/2/2022 Golden girl Molloy growing used to spotlight
Christian Eriksen Unveiling - Brentford Community Stadium Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen steps up recovery with friendly assists
CoronavirusPlace: UK
<p>Leeds defender Robin Koch reacts after receiving medication following a collision with Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay in Sunday's Premier League game at Elland Road.  Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Premier League's reputation 'on the line' over concussion protocol

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up