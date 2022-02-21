Reading return for Noel Hunt 

Noel Hunt has returned to Reading as senior professional development coach, a decade on from helping the club reach the Premier League.

The Waterford native, 39, has started his new role by training the Championship club’s U23 side for the first time.

The three-times capped former Ireland striker has been described by the Royals’ Academy manager Michael Gilkes “as an exemplary role model” for their budding talent.

Younger brother to fellow former Royal, Stephen, Noel Hunt developed into a firm fans’ favourite during his career, playing a vital part in the club clinching promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

During five years as a Royal, he chipped in with some notable goals, including in the Premier League against Newcastle United and Swansea City.

But it was his work rate, on and off the pitch, which earned him acclaim from the club’s fanbase. He formed the strongest of bonds with Reading’s Community Trust – regularly engaging with the locals by lending his time and ambassadorial support to a number of programmes which the charitable arm operates in the town and the surrounding area. After leaving the club nearly nine years ago, Hunt’s playing career took him to Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Southend, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and then back to Ireland with Waterford before he began a coaching career at Swindon Town in 2018.

Gilkes said: “Noel was a great player for this club, possessing all the attributes we want to instill in our young players within the Academy. He is an exemplary role model for our aspiring youngsters, a coach of the highest calibre and, put simply, a fantastic character to welcome back to our club.”

Hunt's fellow Waterford native John O'Shea was a first-team coach at the Madejski Stadium for two years before stepping down to concentrate on upskilling through Uefa's masters course.