Shane Duffy's frustration boils over as Brighton crash at home to Burnley

Ireland teenage talent Even Ferguson makes Premier League debut for Seagulls
Shane Duffy's frustration boils over as Brighton crash at home to Burnley

FRUSTRATION: Brighton's Shane Duffy argues with keeper Robert Sanchez.

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 21:34
Ed Elliot

Premier League: Brighton And Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3.

IRELAND'S Shane Duffy was involved in a clash with his Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez as the Seagulls frustration boiled over in a home defeat to struggling Burnley.

Brighton - missing influential defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster due to suspension and injury respectively - endured a frustrating afternoon epitomised by a first-half flashpoint between Sanchez and Duffy.

Recalled centre-back Duffy responded by pushing his goalkeeper in the chest after Sanchez vented his displeasure following a collision between the pair as they dealt with a ball into the box.

Albion head coach Graham Potter, who took full responsibility for the heavy loss, refused to criticise the pair.

"I think that sums up the frustration, sums up the disappointment," he said of the incident. "They're human beings and they both care a lot, they probably just didn't channel it in the best way.

"But I'm not going to be critical of them, I just want to try and help them because they weren't the best versions of themselves in that instance."

Speaking of the result, he added: "I need to be critical of myself because when the team performance is where it was today, I think I have to take that responsibility.

"Burnley played well, they were a better version of themselves than we were. And, when that's the case, regardless of who it is in the league, we're going to suffer and it's probably a reminder of that fact."

There was one bright spot for Albion as Ireland's 17-year-old talent Evan Ferguson became Brighton's youngest ever Premier League player and the Republic's third-youngest player in the Premier League. Ferguson came off the bench in the 68th minute to become the second-youngest player in the league this season.

BRIGHTON: Sanchez, Lamptey, Duffy, Veltman, Cucurella, Moder (March 55), Lallana (Trossard 56), Bissouma, Mac Allister, Maupay, Welbeck (Ferguson 68). 

Subs not used: Gross, Alzate, Steele, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard. 

BURNLEY: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon (Lowton 90), Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet (Rodriguez 55), Weghorst (Barnes 88). 

Subs not used: Hennessey, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Waller. 

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire).

More in this section

Southampton v Everton - Premier League - St Mary's Shane Long ends goal drought as problems pile up for Lampard
Luis Diaz on target as Mo Salah becomes Liverpool's second-fastest scorer of 150 goals Luis Diaz on target as Mo Salah becomes Liverpool's second-fastest scorer of 150 goals
Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League Tuchel defends Lukaku after another  anonymous display in Palace win
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Clinical Kane throws Liverpool title lifeline with dramatic Etihad winner

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up