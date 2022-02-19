Shane Duffy's frustration boils over as Brighton crash at home to Burnley

Premier League: Brighton And Hove Albion 0 Burnley 3.

IRELAND'S Shane Duffy was involved in a clash with his Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez as the Seagulls frustration boiled over in a home defeat to struggling Burnley.

Brighton - missing influential defenders Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster due to suspension and injury respectively - endured a frustrating afternoon epitomised by a first-half flashpoint between Sanchez and Duffy.

Recalled centre-back Duffy responded by pushing his goalkeeper in the chest after Sanchez vented his displeasure following a collision between the pair as they dealt with a ball into the box.

Albion head coach Graham Potter, who took full responsibility for the heavy loss, refused to criticise the pair.

"I think that sums up the frustration, sums up the disappointment," he said of the incident. "They're human beings and they both care a lot, they probably just didn't channel it in the best way.

"But I'm not going to be critical of them, I just want to try and help them because they weren't the best versions of themselves in that instance."

Speaking of the result, he added: "I need to be critical of myself because when the team performance is where it was today, I think I have to take that responsibility.

"Burnley played well, they were a better version of themselves than we were. And, when that's the case, regardless of who it is in the league, we're going to suffer and it's probably a reminder of that fact."

There was one bright spot for Albion as Ireland's 17-year-old talent Evan Ferguson became Brighton's youngest ever Premier League player and the Republic's third-youngest player in the Premier League. Ferguson came off the bench in the 68th minute to become the second-youngest player in the league this season.

BRIGHTON: Sanchez, Lamptey, Duffy, Veltman, Cucurella, Moder (March 55), Lallana (Trossard 56), Bissouma, Mac Allister, Maupay, Welbeck (Ferguson 68).

Subs not used: Gross, Alzate, Steele, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard.

BURNLEY: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters, Lennon (Lowton 90), Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet (Rodriguez 55), Weghorst (Barnes 88).

Subs not used: Hennessey, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Waller.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire).