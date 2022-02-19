Hale End boys nudge Arsenal back into Champions League box seat

Premier League: Arsenal 2 Brentford 1

BUKAYO SAKA and Emile Smith Rowe scored second half goals to send Arsenal to within a point of the top four. They also have two games in hand on Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United, who go to Leeds on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side was unrecognisable from August's opening night defeat in Brentford's first top flight game in 74 years at the start of the season.

Home advantage helped, of course, and this time Arteta did not have a Covid outbreak to combat and has changed his side to the extent only four players from that shock result made it into his latest starting line-up.

Frank's men were surviving on their wits from early on as Martin Odegaard's incisive passes repeatedly opened up the visitors with Saka making a series of dangerous runs and captain Alex Lacazette still struggling to find the finishing touch.

The VAR came to Brentford's rescue when the French forward did finish one of his early efforts only to be narrowly ruled offside. That the visitors were wasting time on goal-kicks with only 17 minutes gone betrayed their fears.

Total domination - 80 per cent possession and 15 first half shots - but the lack of an early goal, however, appeared to create some unwanted tension, for Arsenal, on and off the pitch.

That dissipated within three minutes of the restart. Lacazette found Smith-Rowe out on the left and the young England international cut inside to finish with a clinical low right foot shot.

The 21-year-old 'Croydon De Bruyne' set himself a season-best target of ten goals and ten assists. That ticks off the goals scored column and now he needs eight more assists to complete his personal challenge.

Arteta denied him the chance to add to his statistics by replacing hinn with Nicolas Pepe for the final fifteen minutes.

Saka's goal, assisted by the impressive Thomas Partey, came in the 79th minute and was even more impressive.

A product of the club's youth system, in tandem with Smith Rowe, Saka strode to the edge of the penalty area and drove an unstoppable shot across David Raya and in off the Brentford keeper's left hand post.

Arsenal then had to survive a few seconds of injury-time anxiety after Christian Norgaard forced the ball over the line in a goalmouth scramble.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, Soares 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Partey 7, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Odegaard 8, Smith Rowe 8, Lacazette 6 (Nketiah 84).

Subs not used: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Lokonga, Hutchinson.

BRENTFORD: Raya 7, Ajer 6, Jansson 7, Pinnock 6, Canos 6 (Ghoddos 84), Jensen 6 (Janelt 44), Norgaard 6, Dasilva 6 (Baptiste 68), Jensen 6, Henry 6, Mbeumo 6, Wissa 6.

Subs not used: Roerslev, Stevens, Sorensen, Fernandez, Onyeka, Young-Coombes.

Referee: Jon Moss 5