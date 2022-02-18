Harry Maguire says there’s no rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Maguire’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo is subject of speculation (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 10:07
James Whelan

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a disappointing season, with a top-four finish the best they can hope for in the Premier League.

Maguire has been below par and it has been reported that the United skipper has felt undermined by Ronaldo’s influence, with his continued role as captain questioned.

Harry Maguire was named Manchester United captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Rashford dismissed talk of a dressing room divide involving Ronaldo earlier this week and Maguire has denied the latest reports.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” he posted ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Leeds.

“Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone.”

<p>Norwich City’s Adam Idah celebrates and own goal by Everton’s Michael Keane during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire </p>

Adam Idah ruled out for the rest of the season with injury

