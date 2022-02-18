Adam Idah ruled out for the rest of the season with injury

Republic of Ireland and Norwich striker Adam Idah is out for the rest of the Premier League season due to a knee injury, Canaries manager Dean Smith has confirmed at a news conference this morning.
“Adam will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us," Smith said, confirming the striker will have meniscus surgery on his knee.
The Cork youngster has been a key figure for Norwich in their recent renaissance as they battle to avoid the drop.
His absence is another blow to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny ahead of March international friendlies and the start of the Nations League in June.
