Adam Idah ruled out for the rest of the season with injury

The Cork youngster has been a key figure for Norwich in their recent renaissance
Norwich City's Adam Idah (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper John Ruddy battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture Tim Goode/PA Wire. 

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 09:30
Jon West

Republic of Ireland and Norwich striker Adam Idah is out for the rest of the Premier League season due to a knee injury, Canaries manager Dean Smith has confirmed at a news conference this morning.

“Adam will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us," Smith said, confirming the striker will have meniscus surgery on his knee.

The Cork youngster has been a key figure for Norwich in their recent renaissance as they battle to avoid the drop.

His absence is another blow to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny ahead of March international friendlies and the start of the Nations League in June. 

More to follow.

