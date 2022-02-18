Roy Keane reveals Sunderland job fell through over money and contract

Roy Keane turned down the Sunderland job because he couldn't agree contract terms with the club, the Corkman revealed last night.

Speaking at Gary Neville's Manchester show The Overlap Live, Keane addressed for the first time his links with a return to the Sunderland hotseat.

After protracted talks, Keane rejected the opportunity to return before Alex Neil was appointed.

Keane last night suggested the breakdown in talks was down to a failure to agree financial terms.

“As usual it came down to money," Keane joked. “There’s always offers of work, but the deal just didn’t fall into place last week.

“There’s lots of pitfalls as an ex-player, but you’ve got to keep yourself busy. But everything has got to be right, the contract and the challenge."

Keane added: "I've said it before. The deal has to be right for everyone.

"It didn't fall into place last week. It wasn't meant to be.

"Everything has to be right. The right challenge. The right contract. You have to fancy it.

'I've not had that opportunity the last few years. There has not been a club where I think, "I'm the right fit for that club."

Though he has frequently made clear he is interested in a return to management, Keane now says he is comfortable if that doesn't happen.

"If I don't get another chance, it's no big deal. You need a bit of luck. The right club has to give you the call. That hasn't happened. It's no big deal.

"I did ok at Sunderland, it wasn’t easy at Ipswich, but I’d like to get back into management.

“But there’s some brilliant managers out there and it’s not easy.

“But if I don’t get another chance then it’s not the end of the world.”

He also revealed he'd be prepared to manage outside of England, but ruled out ever getting the top job at his former club Manchester United.

“Going abroad would be difficult, but you’ve got to be open-minded about it."

“That’s never going to happen,” he added, of the United question.

“My CV wouldn’t warrant it - it’s as simple as that. The Man Utd job is a tough job.”