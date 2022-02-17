First Division club by club: Transition over for Cork but Waterford have learned lesson

ATHLONE TOWN

Manager: Martin Russell (appointed November 2021).

Will be badly missed: Kurtis Byrne — a striker with his miles on the clock is worth his weight in gold but Byrne’s nomadic existence continued by exiting for Bray.

The boy can do good: Jackson Hulme – a professional boxer, the Blackpool native has moved to the Midlands having spent time in the English non-league and, most recently, New Orleans Jesters in America.

Last four seasons (2018: 10th: 2019: 8th, 2020: 10th, 2021: 7th).

Prediction: 9th. Rebuilding his squad with 11 players has been arduous for new boss Russell and it may ultimately cost them.

BRAY WANDERERS

Manager: Pat Devlin (appointed as Cabinteely manager December 2016).

Will be badly missed: Gary Shaw — one of the league’s stalwarts was a dependable focal point up top but is taking time out from the game for now.

The boy can do good: Oscar Brennan — we may hear more about his Waterford woes in time but the midfielder is Premier standard.

Last four seasons (2018 – Prem: 10th: 2019 - FD: 5th, 2020: 2nd, 2021: 5th).

Prediction: 3rd. Merging with Cabinteely gives Bray more scope and their investment will yield an improvement.

COBH RAMBLERS

Manager: Darren Murphy (appointed July 2021)

Will be badly missed: Charlie Lyons — holding onto the ex-Preston defender could only last so long as Galway got their man.

The boy can do good: Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh — drifted off his levels in recent years at Cork but is capable of reigniting.

Beineon Whitmarsh O'Brien of Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Last four seasons (2018: 8th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 6th, 2021: 8th).

Prediction: 8th. Budgetary realities restricted Darren Murphy in the market but they’ll have their moments.

CORK CITY

Manager: Colin Healy (appointed Dec 2020).

Will be badly missed: Gordan Walker — not a departee but an injury victim, the full-back recently sustained a broken leg that will sideline him for several months.

The boy can do good: Ruairi Keating — at 26, Keating has been around the League of Ireland and English non-league since his teens. May have found his calling at City.

Ruairi Keating in action for Torquay United in 2017. Picture: Andrew Vaughan

Last four seasons (2018: Prem: 2nd, 2019: Prem 8th, 2020: Prem 10th, 2021: First Div 6th).

Prediction: 2nd. Transition time is over and the tools are there to achieve promotion.

GALWAY UNITED

Manager: John Caulfield (appointed August 2020).

Will be badly missed: Mikey Place — a nuisance for defenders, the 23-year-old has opted to venture north to Larne.

The boy can do good: Alex Murphy — a top emerging talent across the league, the left-sided 17-year-old has Italian clubs circling.

Last four seasons (2018: 6th, 2019: 7th, 2020: 5th, 2021: 2nd).

Prediction: 4th. Getting more from the core of players Caulfield retained will be pivotal.

LONGFORD TOWN

Manager: Gary Cronin (appointed November 2021).

Will be badly missed: Aobh Dervin — the neat midfielder deserves to play in the top-flight and accepted the challenge from Shelbourne.

The boy can do good: Cristian Magerusan — A rising star in his teens at Bohemians, Longford can provide the springboard for his return from a long injury.

Last four seasons (2018: 5th, 2019: 3rd, 2020: 4th, 2021: Prem: 10th).

Prediction: 5th. Their new manager knows the division inside out but still lacks squad depth.

TREATY UNITED

Manager: Tommy Barrett (appointed February 2021 when club began).

Will be badly missed: Sean McSweeney — another snapped up by Duff, the striker gave Treaty a presence up top in their maiden season, scoring six times.

The boy can do good: Jack Brady — Sourcing a solid goalkeeper is half the battle and the Tipperary man has experience from Shelbourne and Longford.

Last four seasons (Only one season in LOI: 2021: 4th).

Prediction: 6th. Steady rather than spectacular is the objective and that means midtable.

WATERFORD FC

Manager: Ian Morris (appointed December 2021).

Waterford manager Ian Morris. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Will be badly missed: John Martin — came of age up front in the heat of battle last season, triggering interest from Dundalk.

The boy can do good: Anthony Wordsworth — shunned Premier Division offers to stay and will be the fulcrum of the Blues’ set-up.

Last four seasons (All Premier: 2018: 4th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 5th, 2021: 9th – lost play-off).

Prediction: 1st. Lessons learnt on contracts should future-proof them for a swift return to their rightful place.

WEXFORD FC

Manager: Ian Ryan

(appointed May 2021).

Will be badly missed: Jack Moylan — sparkled on a loan spell from Bohemians last season, the No 10 has joined Shelbourne.

The boy can do good: Adam Wells — Wexford’s latest loanee from Shamrock Rovers will be moulded under the tutelage of Ian Ryan.

Last four seasons (2018: 9th, 2019: 9th, 2020: 9th, 2021: 10th).

Prediction: 8th. Need to kick on from last season’s strong finish but maintaining stamina over season is uncertain.