First Division club by club: Transition over for Cork but Waterford have learned lesson

Kurtis Byrne — a striker with his miles on the clock is worth his weight in gold but Byrne’s nomadic existence continued by exiting for Bray.
Jackson Hulme – a professional boxer, the Blackpool native has moved to the Midlands having spent time in the English non-league and, most recently, New Orleans Jesters in America.
10th: 2019: 8th, 2020: 10th, 2021: 7th).
Rebuilding his squad with 11 players has been arduous for new boss Russell and it may ultimately cost them.
Gary Shaw — one of the league’s stalwarts was a dependable focal point up top but is taking time out from the game for now.
Oscar Brennan — we may hear more about his Waterford woes in time but the midfielder is Premier standard.
(2018 – Prem: 10th: 2019 - FD: 5th, 2020: 2nd, 2021: 5th).
Merging with Cabinteely gives Bray more scope and their investment will yield an improvement.
Charlie Lyons — holding onto the ex-Preston defender could only last so long as Galway got their man.
Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh — drifted off his levels in recent years at Cork but is capable of reigniting.
(2018: 8th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 6th, 2021: 8th).
Budgetary realities restricted Darren Murphy in the market but they’ll have their moments.
Gordan Walker — not a departee but an injury victim, the full-back recently sustained a broken leg that will sideline him for several months.
Ruairi Keating — at 26, Keating has been around the League of Ireland and English non-league since his teens. May have found his calling at City.
(2018: Prem: 2nd, 2019: Prem 8th, 2020: Prem 10th, 2021: First Div 6th).
Transition time is over and the tools are there to achieve promotion.
Mikey Place — a nuisance for defenders, the 23-year-old has opted to venture north to Larne.
Alex Murphy — a top emerging talent across the league, the left-sided 17-year-old has Italian clubs circling.
(2018: 6th, 2019: 7th, 2020: 5th, 2021: 2nd).
Getting more from the core of players Caulfield retained will be pivotal.
Aobh Dervin — the neat midfielder deserves to play in the top-flight and accepted the challenge from Shelbourne.
Cristian Magerusan — A rising star in his teens at Bohemians, Longford can provide the springboard for his return from a long injury.
(2018: 5th, 2019: 3rd, 2020: 4th, 2021: Prem: 10th).
Their new manager knows the division inside out but still lacks squad depth.
Sean McSweeney — another snapped up by Duff, the striker gave Treaty a presence up top in their maiden season, scoring six times.
Jack Brady — Sourcing a solid goalkeeper is half the battle and the Tipperary man has experience from Shelbourne and Longford.
(Only one season in LOI: 2021: 4th).
Steady rather than spectacular is the objective and that means midtable.
John Martin — came of age up front in the heat of battle last season, triggering interest from Dundalk.
Anthony Wordsworth — shunned Premier Division offers to stay and will be the fulcrum of the Blues’ set-up.
(All Premier: 2018: 4th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 5th, 2021: 9th – lost play-off).
Lessons learnt on contracts should future-proof them for a swift return to their rightful place.
Jack Moylan — sparkled on a loan spell from Bohemians last season, the No 10 has joined Shelbourne.
Adam Wells — Wexford’s latest loanee from Shamrock Rovers will be moulded under the tutelage of Ian Ryan.
(2018: 9th, 2019: 9th, 2020: 9th, 2021: 10th).
Need to kick on from last season’s strong finish but maintaining stamina over season is uncertain.