First Division club by club: Transition over for Cork but Waterford have learned lesson

Transition time is over for Cork City who have the tools are there to achieve promotion.
SSE Airtricity League First Division players, from left, Sam Verdon of Longford Town, Conor McCormack of Galway United, Joe Manley of Wexford FC, Jack Brady of Treaty United, Hugh Douglas of Bray Wanderers, Eddie Nolan of Waterford, Derek Daly of Athlone Town, Beineon Whitmarsh O'Brien of Cobh Ramblers and Cian Coleman of Cork City at the launch of the competition. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 17:29
John Fallon

ATHLONE TOWN

Manager: Martin Russell (appointed November 2021).

Will be badly missed: Kurtis Byrne — a striker with his miles on the clock is worth his weight in gold but Byrne’s nomadic existence continued by exiting for Bray.

The boy can do good: Jackson Hulme – a professional boxer, the Blackpool native has moved to the Midlands having spent time in the English non-league and, most recently, New Orleans Jesters in America.

Last four seasons (2018: 10th: 2019: 8th, 2020: 10th, 2021: 7th).

Prediction: 9th. Rebuilding his squad with 11 players has been arduous for new boss Russell and it may ultimately cost them.

BRAY WANDERERS

Manager: Pat Devlin (appointed as Cabinteely manager December 2016).

Will be badly missed: Gary Shaw — one of the league’s stalwarts was a dependable focal point up top but is taking time out from the game for now.

The boy can do good: Oscar Brennan — we may hear more about his Waterford woes in time but the midfielder is Premier standard.

Last four seasons (2018 – Prem: 10th: 2019 - FD: 5th, 2020: 2nd, 2021: 5th).

Prediction: 3rd. Merging with Cabinteely gives Bray more scope and their investment will yield an improvement.

COBH RAMBLERS

Manager: Darren Murphy (appointed July 2021)

Will be badly missed: Charlie Lyons — holding onto the ex-Preston defender could only last so long as Galway got their man.

The boy can do good: Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh — drifted off his levels in recent years at Cork but is capable of reigniting.

Beineon Whitmarsh O'Brien of Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Last four seasons (2018: 8th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 6th, 2021: 8th).

Prediction: 8th. Budgetary realities restricted Darren Murphy in the market but they’ll have their moments.

CORK CITY

Manager: Colin Healy (appointed Dec 2020).

Will be badly missed: Gordan Walker — not a departee but an injury victim, the full-back recently sustained a broken leg that will sideline him for several months.

The boy can do good: Ruairi Keating — at 26, Keating has been around the League of Ireland and English non-league since his teens. May have found his calling at City.

Ruairi Keating in action for Torquay United in 2017. Picture: Andrew Vaughan
Last four seasons (2018: Prem: 2nd, 2019: Prem 8th, 2020: Prem 10th, 2021: First Div 6th).

Prediction: 2nd. Transition time is over and the tools are there to achieve promotion.

GALWAY UNITED

Manager: John Caulfield (appointed August 2020).

Will be badly missed: Mikey Place — a nuisance for defenders, the 23-year-old has opted to venture north to Larne.

The boy can do good: Alex Murphy — a top emerging talent across the league, the left-sided 17-year-old has Italian clubs circling.

Last four seasons (2018: 6th, 2019: 7th, 2020: 5th, 2021: 2nd).

Prediction: 4th. Getting more from the core of players Caulfield retained will be pivotal.

LONGFORD TOWN

Manager: Gary Cronin (appointed November 2021).

Will be badly missed: Aobh Dervin — the neat midfielder deserves to play in the top-flight and accepted the challenge from Shelbourne.

The boy can do good: Cristian Magerusan — A rising star in his teens at Bohemians, Longford can provide the springboard for his return from a long injury.

Last four seasons (2018: 5th, 2019: 3rd, 2020: 4th, 2021: Prem: 10th).

Prediction: 5th. Their new manager knows the division inside out but still lacks squad depth.

TREATY UNITED

Manager: Tommy Barrett (appointed February 2021 when club began).

Will be badly missed: Sean McSweeney — another snapped up by Duff, the striker gave Treaty a presence up top in their maiden season, scoring six times.

The boy can do good: Jack Brady — Sourcing a solid goalkeeper is half the battle and the Tipperary man has experience from Shelbourne and Longford.

Last four seasons (Only one season in LOI: 2021: 4th).

Prediction: 6th. Steady rather than spectacular is the objective and that means midtable.

WATERFORD FC

Manager: Ian Morris (appointed December 2021).

Waterford manager Ian Morris. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Will be badly missed: John Martin — came of age up front in the heat of battle last season, triggering interest from Dundalk.

The boy can do good: Anthony Wordsworth — shunned Premier Division offers to stay and will be the fulcrum of the Blues’ set-up.

Last four seasons (All Premier: 2018: 4th, 2019: 6th, 2020: 5th, 2021: 9th – lost play-off).

Prediction: 1st. Lessons learnt on contracts should future-proof them for a swift return to their rightful place.

WEXFORD FC

Manager: Ian Ryan
(appointed May 2021).

Will be badly missed: Jack Moylan — sparkled on a loan spell from Bohemians last season, the No 10 has joined Shelbourne.

The boy can do good: Adam Wells — Wexford’s latest loanee from Shamrock Rovers will be moulded under the tutelage of Ian Ryan.

Last four seasons (2018: 9th, 2019: 9th, 2020: 9th, 2021: 10th).

Prediction: 8th. Need to kick on from last season’s strong finish but maintaining stamina over season is uncertain.

