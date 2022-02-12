Lack of firepower continues to haunt Manchester Utd

Premier League

Manchester United 1

Southampton 1

Manchester United's frustrating season continued as they failed to capitalise on a first half lead for the third game running and missed the chance to move into the Premier League top four.

Ralf Rangnick's pre-match admission that United will need to buy a new striker this summer was underlined as they again spurned several chances with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-less run stretching to a sixth game.

But Southampton, who came into the game on the back of a fine comeback win at Tottenham in midweek, were good value for the draw earned by Che Adams' well-taken 48th-minute equaliser that cancelled out Jadon Sancho's 21st minute tap-in.

Their performance could not have been a starker contrast to their 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford a year ago.

But a lack of goals is seriously undermining United's bid for a top four place and Champions League qualification next season. This was the ninth time in Rangnick's 13 games in charge on all competitions they have managed only a solitary strike. In the other four games they managed three once, two on two occasions and a nought.

Ronaldo had a chance to end his rare barren run after only six minutes. He took Sancho's through pass round Fraser Forster but his shot lacked enough power to carry it into the empty net and Romain Perraud scampered back to clear off the line.

The lively Sancho then burst through and his shot was saved by Forster'outstretched leg.

United made the breakthrough from a lightning swift counter-attack. Bruno Fernandes sent Marcus Rashford away down the right and his cross had the pace and precision to present Sancho with an easy tap-in at the far post - his fourth goal for United. But far from building on their lead, United were rocked by Southampton's spirited response.

David De Gea made good saves from Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perruad just before the break and it was no great surprise when three minutes into the second half Adams equalised with a shot from a tight angle that went in off the far post. The Saints had chances to take the lead while United were denied a winner by Fraser Forster who kept out efforts from Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot.

MAN UTD (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 6, Varane 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 6; Pogba 7, McTominay 6 (Elanga 75, 5) ; Rashford 6 (Lingard 82, 5) Fernandes 7, Sancho 7; Ronaldo 5.

Subs (not used): Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal.

Booked: Greenwood, McTominay, Shaw, Pogba, Lingard.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): Forster 7; Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 6 (Stephens 46, 6) Salisu 6, Perraud 7; S Armstrong 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 7 (Diallo 90), Elyounoussi 6 (Livramento 71, 5); Broja 8, Adams 7.

Subs (not used): Cabellero Long, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Valery.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.