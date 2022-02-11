Megan Campbell returns to Ireland squad, first call for Abbie Larkin

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has selected a 27-player squad for their first appearance in the Pinatar Cup tournament.
Megan Campbell in 2019

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 12:20

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has selected a 27-player squad for their first appearance in the Pinatar Cup tournament.

After overcoming a series of injury problems, defender Megan Campbell returns to the squad for the first time since November 2020 and will be hoping to add to her 42 senior caps – the last of which was achieved in the 3-2 win over Ukraine in October 2019.

Niamh Fahey is on 99 caps and could be next to join the exclusive WNT Centurion Club that currently has three members in Emma Byrne (134), Áine O’Gorman (111) and Ciara Grant (105).

There is a first senior call-up for Shelbourne forward Abbie Larkin, the Ireland Women’s Under-17 captain.

Ireland are guaranteed three games in Spain, starting on Wednesday, February 16th against Poland. The squad will meet in Murcia, Spain on Sunday, February 13th and use the La Manga Stadium as their training base.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool) Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic) Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City) 

 

