Donegal GAA star joins US women's soccer set up in sport scientist role

Kate Keaney has left her role as the Ireland women’s team sport scientist to take up a similar role for world champions USA.
Kate Keaney in action for Donegal last year. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 15:58
John Fallon

Donegal GAA star Kate Keaney has left her role as the Ireland women’s team sport scientist to take up a similar role for world champions USA.

Keaney has been working on Vera Pauw’s backroom team since 2019 as the representative of StatSports, including during the ongoing World Cup qualifier, but similar to the position Anthony Barry last week found himself when Belgium came calling, she’s been lured by the highest ranked nation in the world.

Kate Keaney in her role as Republic of Ireland sports scientist during aFIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier last year. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
After saying her farewells to the Ireland squad during the last camp in November, she flew to Chicago on Thursday where she’ll be based at the headquarters of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

The first duties of the newcomer will centre on the underage squad with a pathway into the seniors.

USA won the last world titles in France three years ago and will be favourites to add a fifth when they travel to the 2023 showpiece co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Keaney – who holds a degree in sports science from University Limerick – is the brother of former Donegal GAA player Luke and UCD captain Jack.

