Donegal GAA star joins US women's soccer set up in sport scientist role

Donegal GAA star Kate Keaney has left her role as the Ireland women’s team sport scientist to take up a similar role for world champions USA.

Keaney has been working on Vera Pauw’s backroom team since 2019 as the representative of StatSports, including during the ongoing World Cup qualifier, but similar to the position Anthony Barry last week found himself when Belgium came calling, she’s been lured by the highest ranked nation in the world.