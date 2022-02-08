Jonathan Hill confident Ireland will eventually attract a sponsor

Jonathan Hill is confident that Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team will eventually attract a sponsor, after the FAI chief executive admitted the manager’s rocky start didn’t help their prospects.

Since primary sponsors Three ended their decade-long partnership midway through 2020, the FAI’s inability to secure a successor has seen them miss out on €3m worth of sponsorship income.

Kenny’s dismal record until October 2021 — beating just Andorra from his first 16 matches — was a contributory factor, according to Hill, compounding the reputational crisis he inherited when taking on the post as permanent supremo in late 2020.

It was Hill’s prolific track record for attracting and retaining sponsors from his previous role at the English FA that gave him the edge in the selection process over rivals like Sarah Keane but he has struggled to land the scale of marquee backer that other major field sports have attracted despite difficult market conditions.

Going into this year’s schedule, starting with the visit of the world’s top team Belgium, without a brand on the team apparel is unthinkable but time is running out before the Red Devils and Lithuania visit Aviva Stadium in a double-header friendly on March 26 and 29.

By stabilising results and recording three victories out of four across October and November, however, Kenny’s role in his employers clinching a commercial partner is paramount.

“It has not been an easy situation in which to sell a sponsorship opportunity of that magnitude,” Hill said.

“The market has been complicated by Covid, Brexit, and clearly performances in that early stage have not helped.

“Things are now in a much better place in relation to the men’s senior team in terms of performance. I genuinely believe that we will find a sponsor who wants to be aligned with Stephen, his team, his coaching team and those players who reflect a new and diverse Irish society. There are so many good stories within Stephen’s group.

“But it’s a sales process and we have to be in the right place at the right time. Sometimes you just have to be lucky in relation to that, like a forward playing in a team.”

Hill’s chairman, Roy Barrett, himself a former financier, admitted to being disappointed at the lack of a main sponsor.

“How much of a negative is it? Yes it’s a negative and, yes, we wish we had a sponsor on a multi-year arrangement with terms that were greater than with Three,” said Barrett.

“That’s what we would hope for but you’ve got to understand where we’ve come from. We’re definitely closer than we were six months ago. We’re a brilliant sport with a massive following and we’ve got the largest number of people who participate in the game and want to believe in its future. For any commercial sponsor, that is really attractive.”

On the subject of Kenny, Hill says he expects negotiations on a contract extension to cover the 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign to conclude “well before” Ireland welcome Belgium to what is gearing up to be a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

Asked if the issues of Kenny’s backroom size and maximum pay-off were the two remaining sticking points, the chief executive glossed over the latter.

“Stephen is under contract until July 2022 and we said we would do this in the right timetable and make sure all of those issues are talked through,” he said.

“We know Stephen wants to continue and we want him to be the coach moving forward so we’re just in that stage of any negotiation. This is actually a contract extension to a degree where we’re talking through the parameters of that. I don’t think there’s any issue in relation to his backroom team.”

Anthony Barry will be in Dublin on March 26 but in the opposite dugout, having last week quit as Kenny’s No. 3 in favour of a similar post with World Cup-bound Belgium.

“Stephen will find someone to replace Anthony who was a bloody good coach,” observed Hill. “Maybe Anthony has raised the bar in relation to the quality of person we want in there. Anthony took his own decision and felt it was something he couldn’t turn down — the chance to be part of the Belgian squad, the No. 1 ranked team in the world going into a World Cup. Would we have wanted that? Absolutely not.”

Meanwhile, Hill confirmed that Croke Park will only be required as part of the Euro 2028 co-hosting bid if Uefa expand the tournament from 24 to 32 teams. Otherwise, Aviva Stadium will be the sole stadium for the expected six games.

“Uefa have the final decision on the allocation of games but there will be a spread across the five nations,” he said of the tilt launched alongside England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

“If it’s 32 teams then we may need to look at the potential of using a second venue here in Ireland. If it’s 24 we may not have to.

“We were talking to Croke Park in relation to the World Cup bid which was predicated on 80 matches, so it makes sense to continue to talk with them about potential eventuality.”