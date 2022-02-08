Police investigating online racial abuse of Anthony Elanga

Elanga missed the decisive spot-kick as United were beaten on penalties by the Championship side in the fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Friday.
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was racially abused after his penalty miss against Middlesbrough. Picture: Martin Rickett

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 18:16
Andy Hampson

Police are investigating after Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was subjected to online racial abuse following last week’s FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed an investigation is under way after the 19-year-old Sweden Under-21 international received abuse via his Instagram account.

A statement read: “We can confirm that GMP are investigating an incident of racist abuse linked to a social media post which is believed to have been posted on Friday evening (4 February 2022), following the football match between Manchester United and Middlesborough FC.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

Elanga was consoled by team-mates after his shoot-out miss (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number: CRI/06MM/0002216/22.”

Instagram is reportedly conducting its own investigation and has removed a number of comments. The PA news agency has contacted the platform for comment.

United were beaten 8-7 in the penalty shoot-out after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

