Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick insists he has no issues with Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard (pictured) appeared to contract Ralf Rangnick over his availability for Manchester United last week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 15:23
Andy Hampson

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick insisted there were no issues between himself and Jesse Lingard.

There appeared to be a rift between the pair last week as both made contradictory statements over Lingard’s availability for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Rangnick said Lingard had asked for time off after failing to secure a loan move, while the player himself claimed it was the club that advised him to sit out.

United boss Ralf Rangnick claims he has a good relationship with Lingard (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangnick attempted to clear up any confusion as he spoke to media to preview Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

The German said: “With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him.

“We have to look forward now. There were no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

Edinson Cavani could return for United at Burnley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’m happy to have him in the squad and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Striker Edinson Cavani will also be back in contention for the trip to Turf Moor having been rested for the Middlesbrough clash – which United lost on penalties – at his own request following his return from international duty with Uruguay earlier in the week.

Rangnick said: “They’re both available and they will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game. Both are top professionals and have been training well.”

Rangnick has also revealed Brazilian pair Fred and Alex Telles will miss the trip to Burnley after testing positive for Covid-19.

He said: “Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested Covid positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred.”

Man Utd
