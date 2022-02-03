Four overage players allowed in National U-19 League

Clubs have long complained about the gap between the eldest age level and senior teams, triggering this tweak by the FAI.
1 November 2017; Paddy Kirk of Bohemians in action against Luke Heeney of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity National Under 19 League Final match between Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:46
John Fallon

National league teams will be able to field four overage players in the Under-19 league this coming season.

Two Under-20 players and two others of any older age will be permitted to partake in the matches during the Under-19’s 2022 schedule. The title-winners qualify to compete in the Uefa Champions League.

This season’s Under-19, Under-17 and Under-15 campaigns will kick off on the weekend of March 5/6.

The FAI is sticking to its controversial decision of delaying the Under-14 season until July 2 to try to allay concerns of schoolboy clubs about teams being dismantled midway through their campaigns.

Across all age groups, the season will be divided into two phases where the first phase will be based on the geographical location of the clubs. The second phase will be based on league positions from the first phase and will pit teams of a similar standard against each other on a national basis.

An FAI statement said: “There have been a number of developments ahead of the 2022 season which will see an introduction of overage players in the U19 League so that senior players returning from injury or in need of game-time can take part.

“Also, a limited number of players who are U15 will be allowed to play in the U14 League and those who are U16 will be allowed to play in the U15 League, in a progressive move designed to provide more opportunities for players.

“Players in the U14 and U15 league will now also be guaranteed a minimum of 30 minutes playing time where matches will be 90 minutes, split into 3 x 30 minute periods.” 

Will Clarke, the League of Ireland’s Academy Development Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce some new exciting, progressive changes ahead of the upcoming 2022 EA SPORTS National Underage League season and we are confident that these changes will improve the development experience of our young players. Last season was a resounding success and we want to build on that progress.”

