Jeff Hendrick: "I just thought this would be the right fit for me"

Like his compatriots on the move in the transfer window, Jeff Hendrick is hoping a change of scene can provoke a change of direction in his club career.

The Ireland midfielder sealed a loan switch from Newcastle United to Queen’s Park Rangers on the stroke of Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Hendrick, who turned 30 on the day of his move, was a frustrated figure at the Magpies this season, unable to break into the Premier League team under Eddie Howe or his predecessor Steve Bruce.

He had played just 10 minutes of club football since the start of October but will be turned to by Mark Warburton to aid their promotion bid. They are fourth in the Championship table and face Peterborough in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"I wasn't just going to sit around,” explained Hendrick about plotting his way out of St James’ Park.

“A big thing for me is to push myself and enjoy my football. Anyone who knows me will know I will be disappointed with the game-time I have got this season so I wanted to get out, get games and enjoy my football.”

The 68-time capped powerhouse admitted he didn’t mind spending his birthday negotiating a last-minute move.

"It's been a bit of a crazy birthday, just waiting for this to happen, but I am really excited," added the Dubliner.

"I have been following QPR throughout this season and they are in a good position in the league. Hopefully, I can come in and help give that last push to get promoted.

"I have played against the manager's teams throughout the league and they always play good football, John Eustace is there who I played with, and I know certain players like Jimmy Dunne and Andre Gray. I just thought this would be the right fit for me. You need a group that is fighting for the same cause and you need to be able to play good football, and to be one of the best teams in the league you have to be able to win ugly as well. Now I just want to hit the ground running."

Warburton said of his new addition: "I am delighted to bring Jeff in. We are always looking to add experience and quality to our ranks, especially ahead of such an important stage of the season.

"Jeff has shown his quality at the highest level on the international stage and in the Premier League.

"He also possesses that Championship experience, too, which can be so important. Everyone you speak to speaks so highly of Jeff, of his character and his work ethic and there is no doubt he will add another layer of quality to the squad.

"The players have worked so hard to build a brilliant dressing room culture, one that has such togetherness and harmony, so anyone we add must be the right character – and Jeff certainly fits the bill in that respect.”