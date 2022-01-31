Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath completes move to Wigan on deadline day

League One promotion chasers Wigan Athletic have snapped up Jamie McGrath on a two and a half year contract, adding him to fellow Ireland internationals Will Keane and James McClean.

The prospects of the midfielder leaving St Mirren earlier in the day were rated at “50/50” by Jim Goodwin but the deal made sense for all concerned and it was brokered within minutes of the 11pm window closing.

The Buddies would have lost the 25-year-old for free had they missed this final chance as he’d rejected an extension to his contract expiring in the summer.

McGrath won his six Ireland caps in 2021 having broken into the squad under his former Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny, thrust into his fray in September as a starter against World Cup group top seeds Portugal.

The Meathman has recently been linked with moves to fellow SPFL sides Aberdeen and Hibernian but joining a club just one point off top spot in League One was the best of the options. Wigan also recruited former Ireland U21 cap Glen Rea on deadline day.

Fellow Ireland international Jeff Hendrick was locked in talks with Queen’s Park Rangers about ending his Newcastle United oblivion. Although the midfielder enjoyed his best season for years in an Ireland jersey, it belied his club situation, for he made just three Premier League appearances this season for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe even left him on the bench during their embarrassing FA Cup defeat at home to Wes Hoolahan’s Cambridge United.

Turning 30 on Monday only underlined the urgency of seeking a revival to his club career and Mark Warburton wants to provide it with a temporary deal until the end of the season.

The Rs are fourth in the Championship, just two points off the automatic promotion places, and have won six and drawn once in their last seven matches.

Hendrick – capped 68 times by Ireland – looked likely to be staying in the north-west by joining Middlesbrough but that was before London called.

Boro also wanted to capture Ciaran Clark but the Ireland defender opted to stay at St James’ Park despite being frozen out of the first-team picture.

Cathal Heffernan formalised his loan move to Italian giants AC Milan from Cork City. The 16-year-old, old has grown up in a proud sporting household, and was congratulated by Rob who wrote on social media: "Finally, it's official. So proud of you Cathal this is only the beginning. Now it’s time to work."

The defender decided to visit his Douglas Community School yesterday one last time to say his farewells before heading to Milan. He becomes the latest Irish teen after Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) and James Abankwah (Udinese) to take the Italian route, hoping that he can replicate them by earning a permanent transfer in the summer.

Former Ireland underage international Deji Sotona is set to join Brentford from French club Nice on loan, with an option to buy.

After quitting Manchester United in 2020, he moved to the French Ligue One outfit, then managed by Patrick Vieira, but has opted for a return to England.

The 19-year-old will initially link up with Brentford’s B team, who are due to face Shamrock Rovers in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium on February 9.

Born in Mullingar to Nigerian parents, Sotona represented Ireland at U15 level alongside the likes of Troy Parrott and scored in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in 2017 but hasn’t featured at any of the older age-groups.

Meanwhile, Preston North End rejected an approach from Cardiff City to take ex-Cork City striker Sean Maguire on loan.

Leicester City forward Ali Reghba did finalise his switch, venturing all the way to Algeria to join league leaders CR Belouizdad. The ex-Bohemians graduate (22) was unable to force his way into the Foxes’ first-team since moving from the League of Ireland circuit in 2019.

Former Ireland U21 midfielder Thomas O’Connor became the latest player to drop down from league football to join the Wrexham revolution. Now owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Conference club’s profile and budget have enticed a series of players from as high as League One, where O’Connor operated at Burton Albion. His contract at the Racecourse takes him up to mid-2025.

In the League of Ireland, St Patrick’s Athletic were unable to keep hold of Scottish winger Matty Smith, who has opted to join fellow Derry City on a two-year deal.

Cork City have taken Matt Healy on loan from Ipswich Town until June. His namesake, City boss, Colin said of the young midfielder from Riverstick: “He has been with us in pre-season training and has played in the friendly games. He has worked hard and done well, so we are very pleased to have him here until the summer.” Highly-rated Cobh Ramblers centre-back Charlie Lyons is on the move to sign for John Caulfield’s Galway United.

Bohemians have snapped up former Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores on a “multi-year” deal.

Flores’ team-mate at Northampton Town, former Ireland U21 flanker Dylan Connolly, has moved up a tier by joining the Irish legion at League One Morecambe Town on an 18-month deal.

Former Cork City defender Ryan Delaney has swapped Morecambe for Scunthorpe United on loan till the end of the season.