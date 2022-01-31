Former Irish underage star Sotona set to join Brentford

Former Ireland underage international Deji Sotona is set to join Brentford from French club Nice in a deadline day loan, with an option to buy.

The winger – who in 2019 during his apprenticeship at Manchester United was clocked as the fastest player in the club – has been training with the English Premier League side recently.

After quitting United in 2020, he moved to the French Ligue One outfit, then managed by Patrick Vieira, but has opted for a return to England.

He will initially link up with Brentford’s B team, who are due to face Shamrock Rovers in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium on February 9.

Born in Mullingar to Nigerian parents, Sotona represented Ireland at U15 level alongside the likes of Troy Parrott and scored in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in 2017 but hasn’t featured at any of the older age-groups.

Meanwhile, Preston North End have rejected an approach from Cardiff City to take ex-Cork City striker Sean Maguire on loan.

Elsewhere Cork City have announced the signing of Matt Healy, on loan from Ipswich Town until June.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the young midfielder said: “I’m delighted to be joining Cork City and I am looking forward to working hard. I’ve been training with the lads since the start of pre-season and I have really enjoyed it. I have been made to feel very welcome and it is a really good environment to be in. My aim is to try and get myself a place in the team and play as many minutes as possible.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy added: “It is great to have Matt on board. He has been in with us in pre-season training and has played in the friendly games. He has worked hard and done well, so we are very pleased to have him here until the summer.”