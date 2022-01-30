Deadline Day Countdown: Jamie McGrath set for Hibs, Guimaraes joins Newcastle, Burn to follow

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath is set to complete a deadline day transfer from St Mirren to Hibernian, according to reports in Scotland.

The former St Pat's and Dundalk man seemed set to join Hibs in the summer but the deal fell through at the 11th hour. However, indications are Hibs will get their man this time round, with Alex Gogic said to be moving in the opposite direction.

The Daily Record suggests Hibs will also pay around £150,000 for a player out of contract in the summer.

NEWCASTLE SPENDING CONTINUES

Elsewhere, Newcastle have announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old becomes the club's third addition of the January transfer window but will not link up with the St James' Park outfit until next week due to international duty.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: "Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty."

The Geordies have also agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, the PA news agency understands.

The fee agreed for Burn, 29, is believed to be in the region of £13million.

SPURS FINALLY GET THEIR MEN?

Meanwhile, Tottenham are getting closer to signing Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski and are also in talks to bring his team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur to north London before Monday's deadline.

Spurs are trying to sign 21-year-old Sweden international Kulusevski on loan with an obligation to buy, and the PA news agency understands negotiations are at an advanced stage.

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici has also been in talks with the club he left in the summer for Uruguayan midfielder Bentancur over a likely permanent deal.

If Spurs could get both deals it would go some way to appeasing the frustration of missing out on Porto's Luis Diaz and Wolves' Adama Traore this week.

Kulusevski, who is travelling to London for a medical on Sunday according to reports in Italy, has not been a regular for the Serie A side this season, starting only 10 of 20 games in the league.

Yet his versatility in forward areas, where he can play as a winger, striker or an attacking midfielder, will appeal to Paratici and Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who has identified a number of positions to strengthen this month.

One of those was central midfield and Bentancur could fit the bill, with Spurs leapfrogging Aston Villa in the race to sign him.

The 24-year-old has played 25 times for Juve this season, including five Champions League appearances.

Conte will be getting anxious over the lack of arrivals, with the deadline just over 24 hours away, having made his pleas for reinforcements to maintain their hopes of challenging for the Champions League.