Diaz has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 league appearances this season for Porto, who are top of Portugal's Primeira Liga.
Liverpool seal signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz

FC Porto's Luis Diaz is currently on international duty with Colombia for World Cup qualifying matches.

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 12:07
Robert Fry

Liverpool have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Porto, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, understood to run until 2027, after the Reds agreed an initial fee of £37.5million with the Portuguese outfit.

The deal, which could also see Liverpool pay an additional £12.5m in potential add-ons, is subject to the acquisition of a work permit.

Diaz has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 league appearances this season for Porto, who are top of Portugal's Primeira Liga.

The winger is currently on international duty with Colombia for World Cup qualifying matches.

Liverpool sent a delegation to Argentina - where Colombia play on Tuesday - to conduct a medical so the move could be completed before the January transfer window closed.

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

