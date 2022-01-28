Man Utd interest jolts Liverpool into making move for Porto winger Luis Diaz

Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.
Man Utd interest jolts Liverpool into making move for Porto winger Luis Diaz

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino (left) and Porto’s Luis Diaz battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday November 24, 2021.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 09:19
Carl Markham

Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons if the 25-year-old is hugely successful at the club.

The PA news agency understands the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Tottenham have also been linked with the player but it is understood United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had expressed a significant interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford and Liverpool responded by bringing forward their plans.

However, there remains a significant number of hurdles to overcome – not least that the player is currently in Argentina with his national team.

Liverpool are flying a team out to South America to expedite the deal but a medical is already a considerable logistical issue.

Should the deal come off – and the club remain cautious about that prospect – it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer, as this is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.

More in this section

Diane Caldwell becomes first Irish woman to sign for Man United Diane Caldwell becomes first Irish woman to sign for Man United
Arsenal v Burnley - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Aston Villa complete deal for Arsenal defender Chambers
At last, football is the dominant theme at FAI AGM FAI chief Jonathan Hill: FAI to unveil strategy next month
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>Galway WFC CEO Ruth Fahy</p>

Galway Women’s FC apologise for letting CEO go

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up