The 33-year-old defender moves to Old Trafford having spent the 2021 season in the US with North Carolina Courage
Diane Caldwell becomes first Irish woman to sign for Man United

Diane Caldwell during a Republic of Ireland training session in Abbotstown. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 17:43
John Fallon

Manchester United have their first-ever Irish female player after veteran Diane Caldwell joined the English Women’s Super League side until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old defender – capped 84 times by Ireland and part of Vera Pauw’s side in contention to secure a World Cup play-off – moved to Old Trafford having spent the 2021 season in the US with North Carolina Courage alongside Denise O’Sullivan.

She had previous spells in Iceland, Norway and a longer stint in Germany, and links up with a United side third in the WSL table behind Arsenal and Chelsea. They meet Chelsea next Wednesday in the FA WSL Cup semi-final.

“Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far,” said the Balbriggan native.

“As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and it’s a big moment for me and my family. I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride.

“The team are in great form, playing attractive football, and Marc is doing a fantastic job; I just can’t wait to meet everyone and get straight down to business on the pitch.” 

Red Devils boss Marc Skinner said: “Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season. She has great composure and versatility, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here.

“Diane is also a great character, I always talk about having the right people in our environment, and she is the ultimate professional who possesses those important traits and leadership skills which will help continue to develop the incredible team spirit within this group.

“We are all really looking forward to working with Diane.”

