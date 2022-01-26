James Abankwah completes move to Udinese - but will stay in Ireland until after exams

Serie A side Udinese have snared St Patrick's Athletic defender James Abankwah on a deal potentially worth €800,000 to the FAI Cup winners.

The 18-year-old has been in Italy over the past few days to complete the deal but will remain with St Pat's on loan until July while also completing his Leaving Certificate.

James joined St Pat's in 2019 from Cherry Orchard, winning an U15 league and cup double in his first season before winning the U19 league in 2020, playing three years above his age group and qualified for the Uefa Youth League.

The centre-back signed his first professional contract last July and made his league debut at home to Derry the same week.

He made 13 senior appearances for the club in 2021 and, at 17, the Ireland U18 international was the youngest player on the pitch at the Aviva last November, as he helped the Saints to a thrilling FAI Cup final win against Bohemians in front of almost 40,000 supporters.

Abankwah said: “I found out last week about the interest, flew out on Monday, had my medical on Tuesday and signed today so I'm really looking forward to it. The people here are lovely, they've been very welcoming, the city is very nice.

“I'm feeling very happy right now and I'm lost for words, I'd like to thank St Pat's, Cherry Orchard, Melview FC and Letterkenny Rovers. I'm looking forward to getting going and still have a big six months at St Pat's and my Leaving Cert."

Saints boss Tim Clancy realised this was the best possible deal for all parties. "It's an unbelievable opportunity for James and a brilliant move,” said the manager ahead of his first season at the helm, kicking off on February 11 against Shamrock Rovers in the President's Cup final.

“He has a high ceiling and can go very far in the game, he's got great potential, it's good for all parties and we still get his services until the summer after his Leaving Cert."