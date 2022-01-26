Gianni Infantino’s remark on African migrants labelled ‘completely unacceptable’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett.

Infantino controversially referenced migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean during a speech to the Council of Europe on Wednesday, as he spoke about the global benefits of FIFA plans to reform the international calendar which include a proposal for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups.

He said: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.

On the ongoing consultation on the future of football, President Infantino stressed the need to make football more inclusive and give opportunities and hope to all regions. pic.twitter.com/A8R85BHxuP — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 26, 2022

“We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity, not by giving charity but by allowing the rest of the world to participate.”

Burnett condemned the comments and said in a statement issued to the PA news agency: “FIFA is a multi-billion profit-making organisation. They already have the funds to invest in creating and inspiring opportunity for disadvantaged people around the world.

“It is therefore completely unacceptable to suggest that a biennial World Cup, predominantly set up to drive further profits for FIFA, could be a solution for migrants who risk their lives, sometimes fleeing war-torn countries, to seek a better life.”

He added: “If FIFA has a genuine commitment to tackling inequality, they should be investing time and resource into charitable causes on the ground, rather than disguising what appears to be a profit-making biennial World Cup as the answer to any existing problems.”

FIFA has been approached by PA for a comment regarding Infantino’s remarks.