Football club doctor helps save second fan at a match this season

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match.

Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention.

Physios from the away team joined Boro team doctor Dr Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency consultant, in racing to the scene of the incident in the Jack Walker stand, near the Middlesbrough dug out.

Play was halted while medics attended to the fan

Earlier this season, Dr Prichard raced to save a fan’s life at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground, where he is a season ticket holder.

Rovers later confirmed the fan was stable in hospital.

The club said: “Rovers wish to pay a special thanks to Middlesbrough’s medical department, who were first on the scene and who were able to restart the gentleman’s breathing, as well as Rovers’ medical staff and the crowd doctor and his team for their swift response.

“After regaining consciousness, the supporter was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is alert and stable.

“Our thoughts remain with him and his family this evening, and we hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray added: “It was mentioned in the dressing room, the whole team were asking after him (the supporter).”

Fans on social media praised Boro manager Chris Wilder for alerting the referee to the emergency, as well as thanking the away side’s medics for their speedy intervention.

It was said they jumped over advertising hoardings to get to the stricken fan.

A Boro spokesman said: “We wish the gentleman the very best and were humbled to help.”

Physios Chris Moseley and Adam Reed joined Dr Prichard in the stands to attend to the supporter.

Blackburn won the game 1-0.

A North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We’re proud to see Tom Prichard demonstrating the best values of the NHS once again.

“We wish the supporter well and hope they fully recover soon.”

The frightening scenes echoed those at Newcastle United’s game against Spurs in October, when play stopped for 20 minutes.

Dr Prichard was among the medics who performed CPR and used a defibrillator before paramedics arrived to take 80-year-old Alan George Smith to hospital.