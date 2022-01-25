Teenage kicks: The latest generation of Irish gems providing hope for our football future

It’s become a national pastime to predict the next big thing in Irish football, especially when the loss of Robbie Keane’s firepower has contributed to the major tournament drought.

The search for Ireland’s record goalscorer’s successor was well underway before he retired in 2016, soon falling on the young and slender shoulders of Troy Parrott.

Seldom these days, as Parrott has discovered, is the trajectory always leaning upwards and he’ll first need to start scoring at League One MK Dons for the hype that surrounded him when part of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham set-up to be justified.

Evan Ferguson has recently replaced Parrott as that great white hope for potency in Ireland’s attack, a striker different in physique and technique but inhabiting an environment at Brighton far more stable than Tottenham.

The 17-year-old is just one of several teenagers causing a stir on the club circuit and here we profile 11 to keep track of.

While nothing is guaranteed, the strides so far of the young emeralds can at least brighten a dark fear that the qualification famine will stretch beyond the minimum eight-year gap until Euro 2024.

Kevin Zefi. Born: February 11, 2005 (16).

A silky attacker who is also eligible for Albania, Zefi was last year snapped by Inter Milan and is training full-time in Italy. His goal at 15 for Shamrock Rovers’ First Division team had broken the 10-year record for youngest scorer and his agent, former Ireland defender Stephen Carr, was already in advanced discussions with the Serie A giants on his transfer.

Cathal Heffernan. Born: April 27, 2005 (16).

Son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, the towering centre-back was promoted into Cork City’s first-team towards the end of last season. Due to Brexit restrictions, interest from Premier League clubs will have to wait but through his representative, Stephen Ireland, trials were arranged in Italy with AC Milan and Juventus.

Evan Ferguson. Born: October 19, 2004 (17).

The man – or boy – of the moment is well ahead of track in his development, making appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion’s first-team in the Carabao and FA Cup this season. Seagulls boss Graham Potter will use the Meathman sparingly and the advice of his father, ex-Longford Town defender and current FAI coach Barry, will eliminate any risk of him getting carried away.

Johnny Kenny. Born: June 6, 2003 (18).

Sligo made a wise move by brokering a new contract in November with their local star and they may have thought the €150,000 buy-out clause would dissuade suitors but 11 Premier Division goals for a rookie in their debut season generated too much interest. Celtic met the asking price three weeks ago and tabled a five-year contract to entice the striker to Paradise.

Sinclair Armstrong. Born: June 22, 2003 (18).

A forward in the mould of Ferguson, Armstrong has been a revelation since moving to QPR from Shamrock Rovers last year. He was rewarded by making the bench for the recent FA Cup tie against Rotherham United, an ideal carrot to keep a player amid interest from a string of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City.

Calum Kavanagh. Born: September 5, 2003 (18).

The son of 16-times capped Graham is the simmering graduate from Middleborough’s Academy, notching seven goals in his last three games for the Championship club’s U23 side. Shooting sessions with Kavanagh’s former Ireland teammate Robbie Keane last year helped sharpen his finishing. Though English-born, Kavanagh Jnr has every intention of sticking with Ireland’s underage set-up.

John Patrick Finn Benoa. Born: September 24, 2003 (18).

Comfortable anywhere across midfield, ‘John Parick’ caught the eye in Spain last year by becoming Getafe’s youngest ever debutant. England are Spain were also sniffing around the tall, svelte playmaker but he’s available for Ireland’s U21s, once he gets a run of club games after shaking off his injuries.

Andrew Moran. Born: October 15, 2003 (18).

Brighton, between Aaron Connolly, Jayson Molumby and Evan Ferguson, is developing a reputation as a haven for Irish proteges and Moran is quietly forging his career avoiding the sort of spotlight on Ferguson.

Recruited from St Joseph’s/Bray, the No 10 possesses composure in possession and precision with his passing when teammates are better positioned.

Killian Phillips. Born: March 30, 2002 (19).

A late developer, Phillips has got a shot at the big time following an impressive maiden season in Drogheda United’s first team. Palace had only to fork out €50,000 so far to acquire the midfielder capable of sustaining his progress. He’s one of numerous fringe players in the club’s U23 side, all eager to defy the odds.

Festy Ebosele. Born: August 2, 2002 (19).

Like Moran, Ebosele has been operating under the radar compared to Derby teammate Jason Knight but is equally trusted by Rams boss Wayne Rooney. Versatile enough to play wing-back or further up, Derby’s administrators have identified him as a potential quick sale in this window. Neighbours Notts Forest and a few Bundesliga will be ready to pounce.

Mipo Odubeko. Born: October 21, 2002 (19).

It seems he’s been on the scene for a long time but Odubeko first broke into West Ham United’s squad this time last year. An underwhelming loan spell at Huddersfield Town followed but he’s back under the wing of David Moyes. There’s good news from an Irish perspective too as he’s declared himself committed to the cause despite interest from Nigeria, the birth country of his parents.