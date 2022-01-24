No more trouble as new Bohemians Bob Marley shirt gets approval from family

Bohemian FC have released a new Bob Marley-themed jersey, two years after having to withdraw a similar product due to copyright concerns.

Three years ago, an embarrassing episode unravelled when the proposed kit was taken off the market following an objection raised by a representative agency for the Marley estate.

Bohs had licensed Marley’s image from a third-party company but the Marley estate insisted they were not legally authorised to utilise the image.

On this occasion, the venture has gotten the green light from the late singer’s family and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s leading global merchandise division.

Pre-sale open: Our 2022 away kit, testament to Bob Marley's last-ever outdoor concert, in Dalymount Park 1980.



Shirt sales will also raise funds to bring football and music to asylum seekers in Ireland.



"Unity is the world's key, and racial harmony"



"Unity is the world's key, and racial harmony"

The shirt pays tribute to Bob’s last ever outdoor concert, which took place in the club’s stadium, Dalymount Park in July 1980.

Bringing together two of people’s greatest loves, music and sport, the one-off jersey pays homage to ‘An Afternoon in the Park’, the famed Marley Dalymount concert, in its design.

Featuring red, yellow and green details on the front, as well as the rear neck and sleeve trims, and an embroidered hem tag of the original concert ticket on the lower front – the exclusive shirt is available for pre-order now at www.marley-bohemianfc.com Ten percent of the profits from the shirt will be used by the club to purchase musical instruments and football equipment to provide to people in Asylum Centres across Ireland.

This will be done in conjunction with club partners ‘Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland’ (MASI).

Bohemians new Bob Marley shirt

Promoted and booked by the legendary Pat Egan, it is reported that on the night of the famous concert, Bob affirmed his solidarity with Ireland from the stage.

Correspondence from the weeks before the event stated that “Bob Marley is very concerned over the ticket prices….he does not want them to be too high”.

This resulted in a reduction in pricing prior to the concert being confirmed Daniel Lambert, Bohemian FC, COO: “It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea. The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one. His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

Pat Egan, 1980 Concert Booker/Promoter: “I think this is a brilliant thing in terms of the memories of the day, the first major worldwide star to play an open-air gig in Ireland.

“It will be an iconic shirt and help keep the Marley legend alive and well on our island. The day itself, to see him on stage in the stadium, with the huge church steeple in the background was out of this world.” Lucky Khambule, MASI Representative:

“We at the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland are delighted to be part of this project with Bohemian FC. People in the Asylum system face many difficulties and being able to enjoy sport and music can truly brighten up days for adults and children alike.”