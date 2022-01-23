A big win that straightens gloomy Thomas Tuchel's crown once more

Thomas Tuchel’s crown as the new king of Stamford Bridge has been wobbling recently, judging by his team’s inconsistent results and the obvious frustration shown by the German coach in his media interviews. But it is fixed firmly back in place today following a victory over Tottenham which could help reignite their season and provide further foundations for his ongoing legacy.

Hakim Ziyech’s majestic opening goal set the tone for a victory which moves Chelsea a little closer to leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side dropped two points at Southampton, and ensured Chelsea avoided the ignominy of going three games without a win.

They are still 10 points behind the leaders with one more game played, but only a point adrift of second-placed Liverpool with a League Cup Final to play next month and a place already secured in the last 16 of the Champions League. So, talk of Tuchel becoming Chelsea’s own Jurgen Klopp and delivering a long-term legacy in west London is still valid, regardless of any recent dips in form.

Certainly, Tuchel’s influence on this victory was clear. His side were not quite at their best in a patchy first half in which Romelu Lukaku wasted chances and Tottenham saw a Harry Kane goal ruled out, but their second-half display was exemplary.

Anyone who saw Chelsea’s two convincing performances against Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final would have predicted this result, of course, and expected nothing less. But it came at a time when Tuchel, for the first time in his Chelsea career, looked to be sweating under the spotlight.

There’s no question mark over whether the former Dortmund and PSG man has been a success at Chelsea since replacing Frank Lampard; you don’t win the Champions League in your first half-season and be described as anything else. But that doesn’t make him perfect and doesn’t mean he has yet ‘cracked’ Premier League football. So, results like this are still a stepping stone along the way.

Chelsea started the season well – in fact they began it as favourites in some people’s eyes considering the way they finished 2020-21 - but then dipped alarmingly, with signs of cracks in the Stamford Bridge paintwork.

The controversy over Lukaku’s interview in Italy and the way he was dropped as punishment, plus the inability of Tuchel to get the best out of the Belgian (or of Timo Werner for that matter) have both raised concerns. And Lukaku again disappointed here despite being handed a 4-1-4-1 formation designed to suit him better.

Then there is Tuchel’s obvious frustration with some of the traditions and idiosyncrasies of English football.

They used to talk about Moan United in the old days because of all the hot air coming out of Old Trafford, but Tuchel has taken on the mantle in recent weeks. Every pre and post-match interview has been littered with complaints about some imagined injustice or unfairness.

The fixture schedule, Covid cancellations, player exhaustion, a demand for five substitutes, a call for a winter break or an opinion on whether Chelsea should be forced to play games when players are ill, there’s always an excuse in the bag when things didn’t go well.

“We are the team that play and play and play,” he complained in the build-up to this fixture.

Not that Chelsea fans have any objection, however. They have given full support to their ‘Super Tommy Tuchel’ and he rewarded them again here with a victory which settles the ship.

The first 45 minutes were hit and miss, perhaps, but a half-time team talk changed the picture as Chelsea ruthlessly turned the screw on a Tottenham team that is still struggling with its identity under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.

It was Ziyech who underlined the class of the European champions with a sumptuous, curling long-range shot which nestled majestically in the top corner of the net without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris moving a centimetre towards it.

A fine header from the equally imperious Thiago Silva secured the points and sent a message to Manchester City that, on a day when Liverpool also won, the title is not yet secured.

For Tuchel, who has all the hallmarks to become Chelsea’s greatest Messiah since Jose Mourinho - if he can survive the ride and cheer up a little - it was a big win.

On the positive side the past two months have included two dominant performances against Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final. But there have also been defeats at Manchester City and West Ham, plus draws against Brighton (twice), Liverpool, Wolves and Everton.

Not all the doubts have been wiped away by victory over a Tottenham team which never really threatened – not least because Lukaku still looks out of form and out of confidence, leaving Chelsea short in attack. But for those who dream of Super Tuchel becoming a major figure in Chelsea’s history to rival Mourinho, this was another good night.