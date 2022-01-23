Hakim Ziyech stunner helps Chelsea back to winning ways and ends Spurs streak 

Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Hakim Ziyech scored a goal of the month contender as Chelsea beat Tottenham for the fourth time this season. The result brings to an end Antonio Conte's unbeaten Premier League run while keeping alive their own slim title hopes.

Ziyech scored with a spectacular curling shot two minutes after the break to put Chelsea ahead. Thiago Silva headed a second goal soon afterward to secure a victory that helped the Blues to close the gap on leaders Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's men are still ten points ahead with a game in hand.

But at least it was victory for a Chelsea side that had not won in the league since beating Aston Villa on St Stephen's Day.

Their only wins in the previous four weeks have come in the cups, with an easy win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup and a two-legged semi-final victory over Spurs in the Carabao.

Added to their 3-0 win in the league at Tottenham in September, Thomas Tuchel has overseen a faultless quadruple over Spurs, with eight goals scored and none conceded in their four wins.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva (centre) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Romelu Lukaku and team-mates during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Much as Conte has improved Tottenham, there was to be no dramatic late comeback like they achieved at Leicester on Wednesday.

Steven Bergwijn was the hero that night, and duly restored to the starting line-up after his match-winning performance as a substitute when he scored twice in stoppage time.

Tellingly there was no place in the squad for Giovani Lo Celso, who looks destined to join Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele on Conte's unwanted list of outcasts.

As expected Chelsea took the initiative from the start, having seen second-placed Liverpool open a four-point gap with their victory across London at Crystal Palace earlier in the afternoon.

Tuchel's side went at Tottenham with plenty of attacking intent and dominated in terms of possession, corners and chances, but had rarely stretched Spurs before the break.

Hugo Lloris had only one real save to make, punching away a long shot from Hakim Ziyech. Callum Hudson-Odoi put a header wide, Thaigo Silva headed over the bar twice and Romelu Lukaku had one sight of goal before the break but was denied by Eric Dier's sliding block.

Tottenham were limited to a handful of counter-attacks, and five minutes before half-time Harry Kane got the ball in the Chelsea net, only to have his effort ruled out for a foul on Silva in the build-up.

But there was no doubting the veracity of Ziyech's screamer two minutes after half-time. Hudson-Odoi led a break down the left wing and played the ball across the edge of the penalty area. The Moroccan, outside the right-hand side of the penalty area, cut the ball back on to his left foot, and with defenders back off, he curled an unstoppable shot into the far corner of goal.

Chelsea were buoyed and went for a second, with Ziyech hitting another piledriver from long range minutes later, only for Lloris to dive full length to save.

And just as Conte was contemplating making two substitutions in search of an equaliser, Chelsea scored again. Mason Mount swung in a free-kick from the left and Silva emerged from a line of players in penalty area to guide his header into the far corner of goal.

Conte went for it with two attacking changes, and Bergwijn had an overhead kick saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But Tuchel has his own insurance policy in N'Golo Kante, who duly replaced Jorginho to tighten up Chelsea's midfield.

Kane went close again with a thumping header in the closing stages that Arrizabalaga did well to save, but it was another comfortable win for the Blues in the end.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga 7; Azpilicueta 6, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 7, Sarr 7; Ziyech 8,(Saul 89). Jorginho 7 (Kante 73), Kovacic 7; Mount 7, Lukaku 6, Hudson-Odoi 7 (Alonso 87).

Tottenham (4-4-2): Lloris 8; Tanganga 6 (Skipp 56), Sanchez 6, Dier 7, Davies 6; Doherty 6, Winks 7 (Gil 88), Hojbjerg 7, Sessegnon 6 (Lucas Moura 56); Bergwijn 7, Kane 7.

Referee: Paul Tierney 8/10.