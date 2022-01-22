Emilliano Buendia header heaps more misery on Everton

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

Everton failed to respond to all Duncan Ferguson's pre-match sabre-rattling talk and slipped deeper into trouble after another defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Caretaker boss Ferguson put money behind the bar for pints for fans at the nearby Winslow pub before the game but it is points that the Merseyside club need and there was no celebration party at Goodison Park at the final whistle after a game.

Steve Gerrard lost only four times in 30 games against Everton as a Liverpool player and Emilliano Buendia's fine header in first-half added time gave him his first victory as a manager over them.

Everton showed no discernible improvement following the sacking of Rafa Benitez and they continue to look anxiously over their shoulders at the drop zone after their 10th defeat in their last 14 Premier League games.

Villa were the better side in a scrappy first-half that was littered with mistakes, free-kicks and niggles between the players. Everton looked devoid of confidence and didn't manage an effort on target in the first period.

But they wasted a great chance to take the lead when Lucas Digne - making a quick return to Goodison Park after his controversial sale by Benitez - slipped on the halfway line and left Abdoulaye Dourcoure and Richarlison with a clear run at goal only for Doucoure to overhit his pass and allow Emiliano Martinez to clear.

Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Everton were made to pay when Villa took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Jordan Pickford tipped over Philippe Coutinho's header but, from Digne's resulting corner, Buendia scored with a fine glancing header that arched over Pickford's dive and into the far corner.

Buendia and Digne were then struck by plastic bottles as they celebrated the goal that is likely to lead to an FA rap for the Merseyside club.

Everton improved in the second half thanks largely to the introduction of Anthony Gordon. The youngster supplied a string of dangerous crosses but Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and Jerry Mina were all off-target with their efforts. Gordon also had a shot saved by Martinez as Everton pressed in vain for an equaliser.

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Godfrey; Townsend (Gordon 55), Gomes (Allan 51), Doucoure (Onyango 62), Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Unused subs: Begovic, Keane, Coleman, Gbamin, Rondon, Dobbin, Onyangho.

Booked: Gomes, Calvert-Lewin, Mina.

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia (Hause 90), Coutinho (Chukwuemeka 73), Watkins (Ings 78).

Unused subs: Olsen, Targett, Sanson, Young, Hayden, Iroegbunam.

Booked: Martinez.

Goal: Buendia 45.

Referee: Craig Pawson.