Brighton return to Bohs in search of Mullins deal

John Fallon

Following the success of Evan Ferguson’s move, Brighton and Hove Albion are returning to Bohemians in pursuit of Jamie Mullins.

The attacker can’t move abroad until he turns 18 in September due to regulations arising from Brexit but the clubs are in talks and he’s already visited Brighton on three occasions.

Mullins became the youngest goalscorer in Bohs’ history last July when finding the net against Longford at just 16 and was one of 11 players to last month extend their contracts at Dalymount.

The Ireland U19 international will be a free agent at the end of next season but Bohemians and their schoolboy club partner St Kevin’s Boys will be entitled to compensation under Fifa statutes. Brighton are also likely to offer add-ons as part of the deal.

Ferguson, who also came through at St Kevin’s to Bohemians, has already been fast-tracked into Graham Potter’s first-team squad, playing in both the Carabao and FA Cup ties this season at just 17.

Brighton had previous recruitment history with Bohs, having snapped up defender Warren O’Hora in early 2018. He has since moved onto MK Dons, establishing himself at the League One club as a regular starter.

Coincidentally, Dons are hoping to complete the signing of Gypsies midfielder Dawson Devoy before the transfer window closes on January 31.

The 20-year-old was the subject of interest from suitors throughout last season, especially from starring in their memorable march to the third round of the Europa Conference League. While Keith Long had convinced the midfielder to sign a new deal for the season ahead, ambitious Dons have tabled a tempting six-figure bid.

Meanwhile, another Bohs hero from last season’s European summer odyssey, Georgie Kelly, is on the radar of League One clubs but Bradford City are confident of landing the League of Ireland’s leading scorer of 2021.

“Although we have got competition from League One clubs, we just feel we could get him because of being Bradford City and the player might be able to play week in, week out,” said Derek Adams, manager of the League Two outfit.

St Patrick's Athletic’s transfer activity has intensified by completing the signings of Adam O’Reilly on loan from Preston North End and capture of Tom Grivosti on a permanent deal from Brechin City. Their search for a goalkeeper continues, though, with enquiries in the UK market for a suitable stopper yet to bear fruit.

In Scotland, it appears Jamie McGrath is primed for an imminent switch to the English Championship.

His St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admitted he left his compatriot out of Tuesday’s SPFL game against Dundee United due to the transfer talk “messing with his head”.

Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City are among the clubs chasing McGrath, whom the Buddies must sell in this window to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer. “There’s been a lot of speculation and it’s been messing with Jamie’s head,” said Waterford native Goodwin. “We will need to get it resolved as soon as possible. If he’s here, then he’s all in for St Mirren. If he’s not, we will need to get a deal done pretty quickly and get him moved on."