O'Connor gutted as Morecambe's giant-killing bid falls short at Spurs

Cork's Anthony O'Connor came within his own 15 minutes of fame as Morecambe threatened to humiliate Tottenham on their own turf before Antonio Conte's late cavalry charge saw off the League One side.

Morecambe captain O'Connor, 29, led by example and gave his side the lead when he turned in Alfie McCalmont's corner in the 33rd minute, and right up to the 75th minute there was a real chance of one of the FA Cup greatest upsets unfolding in this futuristic stadium.

It was only after the 69th-minute introduction of Harry Kane and Lucas Moura that Tottenham finally threatened Morecambe's goal, and both hit the net after Harry Winks equalised 15 minutes from time.

O'Connor, who played for Kilreen Celtic and NuFarm before joining the academy at Blackburn Rovers in 2008, said: “Ultimately we're disappointed that we lost, but there are positives. We defended well, kept them at bay for large parts of the game and it's a testament to us that they had to bring on their world-class players. Even so, all the goals were preventable, our own mistakes. It's not like they carved us open.”

O'Connor said he would have happily have sacrificed his goal if it had meant Morecambe winning. “To score was brilliant for me, but I'm disappointed we lost the game. If you said I wouldn't score but we'd win, I'd chop your hand off for that. We showed we're a good group of lads who play for each other and let's hope we can take that into our league form – the league is our bread and butter.”

Conte had made eight changes from his regular starting line-up but his second string were second best to the Shrimpers. Led on the day by Killarney-born Diarmuid O'Carroll as manager Stephen Robinson was isolating with Covid, Morecambe outplayed Spurs for most of the first half to the delight of their noisy band of traveling fans.

By contrast, home supporters grew increasingly anxious, some booing their side off at half-time only coming to life when Conte sent on Kane, Moura and Oliver Skipp. Spurs suddenly had more attacking threat, and Harry Winks equalised with a free-kick soon afterward, before Moura and Kane wrapped up victory with two goals in the final five minutes.

The scoreline flattered Tottenham, who barely tested Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson in the opening 55 minutes, when he tipped over a flick from Dele Alli.

The former England midfielder looked lost as a central striker, and was one of several players who failed to step up when Spurs needed them. Most disappointing was Tanguy Ndomble, the club's record signing. Reports suggest Conte is prepared to let him move in this transfer window, and there will be little love lost from those supporters who booed him when he finally trudged off to be replaced by Oliver Skipp.

“If you perform well, the fans are happy. If you don’t perform well, the fans are not happy. This is football,” said Conte. “We struggled and I am not happy.”

TOTTENHAM 3-5-2 Gollini 6; Tanganga 6, Rodon 6, Davies 6; Doherty 6, Lo Celso 6 (Scarlett 88), Winks 7, Ndombele 4 (Skipp 69), Sessegnon 7 (Emerson Royakl 87); Gil 5 (Moura 69), Dele Alli 6 (Kane 69)

MORECAMBE 3-5-2 Carson 7; McLaughlin 6, O'Connor 7, Bedeau 6 (Gibson 65); Cooney 6 (Jones 77), Diagouraga 6 (Wildig 77), McLoughlin 7, McCalmont 6, Leigh 6; Stockton 6, Ayunga 6 (Obika 58).

Referee: John Brooks